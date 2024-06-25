Cricket
Sports Reporter
Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:46 PM

Cricket

BCB ‘not ready’ for Afghanistan series in July

Sports Reporter
Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:41 PM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:46 PM
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to postpone next month's white-ball series to be played in Greater Noida between July 25 and August 6. 

The ACB could not confirm the venues for the series three months ago and BCB had assumed that the series was not going to materialise. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly allocated two venues for the series, one in Kanpur and another in Greater Noida.

But the BCB did not keep the series in their own scheduling following an earlier postponement and set their calendars to prepare for upcoming tours in Pakistan and India

"We are not ready for the series and we have made plans for training and preparation before heading to Pakistan and India," a top BCB official told The Daily Star today.

Bangladesh are set to play Pakistan in a two-match Test series in August-September as per the FTP calendar and are also scheduled to tour India for two Tests and three T20Is in September-October.

Better showing in this World Test Championship cycle has been on the agenda for Bangladesh and players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been training with Bangladesh Tigers alongside emerging players in a camp which began on May 26 in Mirpur before moving to Sylhet.

