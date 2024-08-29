BCB to appoint new audit firm

A new audit firm will be appointed to look into Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s finances, board president Faruque Ahmed informed following today's board meeting.

"We will appoint an independent audit firm from amongst the top four in the country. Everything will be different this time," Faruque told reporters.

Moreover, the tender process for the Sheikh Hasina International Stadium, which was to be built in Purbachal, has been cancelled.

"The stadium's tender process's last date was yesterday [Wednesday] and we have cancelled it following everyone's approval," Faruque said.

The board meeting was supposed to shed light on the new standing committees under Faruque, but the standing committees have not yet been decided. Faruque revealed that chairman of women's wing Shafiul Islam Nadel has tendered his resignation.

The newly appointed BCB president said that he was hopeful of holding the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the right time. However, he will first be focusing on organising the teams that will participate.

Faruque further informed that he will be looking at the 2023 World Cup investigation report, which had not been made public under previous BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon.

Meanwhile, ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha have been in the spotlight for separate reasons. Faruque said that a decision on Hathurusingha will have to wait until the Pakistan series ends.

Questions had been raised over whether Shakib will be allowed to travel and stay outside the country and yet continue to play. Faruque confirmed that Shakib will continue staying outside since he has been handed NOC to play in county cricket, but a decision on the matter will be made after the India series.

