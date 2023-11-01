'Bazball' officially added to the dictionary

Bazball, England team's attacking brand of cricket under coach Brendon McCullum, has been added to Collins English Dictionary for the year of 2023.

The word Bazball is one of the 10 new words to have found a space in the prestigious dictionary.

The term was coined after former New Zealand captain McCullum, who is popularly known as 'Baz', took over the reins as England's red-ball coach in May 2022.

The term since has been used widely, especially during this year's Ashes series, where England rallied from 0-2 to draw the series 2-2.

Listed as a noun, Bazball is described "a style of Test cricket in which the batting side attempts to gain the initiative by playing in a highly aggressive manner," in the dictionary.

Its origin is noted as "C21: after Brendon McCullum, known as Baz (born 1981), New Zealand cricketer and coach."

Interestingly, McCullum had said last year that: "I don't have any idea what "Bazball" is. I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there."

When asked about the inclusion of the term in the dictionary, Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne hilariously replied "Oh man that is garbage. I don't know what that is honestly. I have no idea what you are talking about," he said in a video posted by cricket.com.au.