Bangladesh’s white-ball squad to leave for NZ on December 9, 11

The Bangladesh white-ball team will leave for New Zealand in two separate groups on December 9 and 11 for a three-match ODI and three-match Twenty20 series against the hosts, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) informed on Friday.

The first group of players will board a 11:55 pm flight for New Zealand at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The second group, which will consist of the five players who are currently part of the ongoing Test against the same opponents in Mirpur, will take a flight to New Zealand on Monday night, a day after the scheduled fifth day of the Dhaka Test.

Earlier, the BCB had announced separate 15-men squads for the ODI and T20 series against New Zealand.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team in both series in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, who is still healing from an injury.

All-rounder Soumya Sarkar made his comeback to the national team and batter Afif Hossain has also been recalled.

Uncapped leg-spinner has also been named in both white-ball teams.

The series will begin with the first ODI in Dunedin on December 17.

The T20 series will commence on December 27 in Napier.