Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:01 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:05 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Key stats

Star Sports Desk
Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:01 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 09:05 AM
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shan Masood
PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh begin a two-Test series in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match will kick-off at 11.30 am Bangladesh time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

*Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against Pakistan. The Tigers have played 13 matches against Pakistan and have lost 12, managing to draw a solitary match at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna in 2015.

*Babar Azam is 102 runs away from reaching 4000 Test runs.

*Amongst active players, Shakib Al Hasan has scored the most runs, 508 at an average of 63.5 in five matches, in Bangladesh-Pakistan contests, while Taijul Islam, who is five wickets shy of 200 Test wickets, is the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in five matches.

*Pakistan, currently fifth on the World Test Championships standings, have won two and lost three matches, while Bangladesh, with a solitary win and three losses, are eighth - one place ahead of bottom-placed West Indies.
 

Related topic:
TestsBangladesh v Pakistan Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in August for two Tests

1m ago
Dhananjaya de Silva

Sri Lanka skipper De Silva hoping to make most of Stokes injury

3h ago

Tigers’ preparation plans for Pak Tests remain uncertain

2w ago

Karunaratne, Mendis miss out on tons but put SL on top

4m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মনে হতো কবরের ভেতরে আছি: মাইকেল চাকমা

এতটাই তীব্র মানসিক যন্ত্রণার মধ্য দিয়ে যেতে হয়েছে মাইকেলকে যে এক পর্যায়ে তিনি সেখানকার সুপারভাইজারকে অনুরোধ করেন, তাকে যেন মেরে ফেলা হয়।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আয়নাঘরের ভেতরে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification