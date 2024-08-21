Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Key stats

Bangladesh begin a two-Test series in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match will kick-off at 11.30 am Bangladesh time.

*Bangladesh are yet to win a Test against Pakistan. The Tigers have played 13 matches against Pakistan and have lost 12, managing to draw a solitary match at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna in 2015.

*Babar Azam is 102 runs away from reaching 4000 Test runs.

*Amongst active players, Shakib Al Hasan has scored the most runs, 508 at an average of 63.5 in five matches, in Bangladesh-Pakistan contests, while Taijul Islam, who is five wickets shy of 200 Test wickets, is the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps in five matches.

*Pakistan, currently fifth on the World Test Championships standings, have won two and lost three matches, while Bangladesh, with a solitary win and three losses, are eighth - one place ahead of bottom-placed West Indies.

