Bangladesh U-19s make tri-series final

Bangladesh U-19s made the final of the U-19 tri-nation series in Zimbabwe after a thumping eight-wicket win over hosts Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The young Tigers had fallen to a five-wicket loss on Thursday against South Africa after winning their first two games. However the bowlers ensured that there were no hiccups as they bowled out Zimbabwe U-19 for less than 100 in their fourth match.

Iqbal Hossain Emon was the star of the show, bagging four wickets for 27 runs to break the hosts' top-order resistance. Sanjid Mazumder and Shadhin Islam bagged two wickets each as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 89 in just 22.3 overs. Zimbabwe opener Nathaniel Hlabangana was the top-scorer for his side with 26 off 18.

In reply, Bangladesh began aggressively although they lost two quick wickets. Skipper Azizul Hakim, who got a fifty against South Africa in the last game, scored an unbeaten 49-ball 47 while Rizan Hossan notched a 26-ball 21 not out to help Bangladesh to a eight-wicket win.

Courtesy of Bangladesh's win, Zimbabwe has remained without a single point in four matches. Bangladesh top the three-team table followed by South Africa who are also on six points from four matches. The win means that Bangladesh U19s will play South Africa in the final on August 10th at Harare Sports Club.