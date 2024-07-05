Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in August for two Tests

Bangladesh are set to play two Tests abroad in Pakistan in August -September as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced the details of men's 2024-25 home international cricket season.

In the curtain-raiser series of the season, Bangladesh will play two Tests in Rawalpindi (21-25 August) and Karachi (30 August-3 September).

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said: "We thank the PCB for confirming the schedule for Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan for the ICC World Test Championship matches. The series presents a significant test for us, but it is also a chance to showcase our progress in this format."

The Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home 2024-25 season but doubts remain whether neighbours India will make the trip across the border for the elite 50-overs tournament, which is being held for the first time since 2017.

Thanks to their soured political relations, India have not visited Pakistan since 2008 and the cricket-mad countries play each other only at multi-team events.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup last year but eventual winners India were allowed to play all their matches in Sri Lanka under what the organisers called a "hybrid model".

India said they did not get permission from their government to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year.

Pakistan's home fixtures also include Test series against England and West Indies followed by a 50-overs tri-series also involving New Zealand and South Africa in February next year.

Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) is revamping Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the 2025 Champions Trophy and has proposed hosting the tournament between Feb. 19 and March 5.

The governing International Cricket Council will announce dates and venues for the tournament "in due course", the PCB said in a statement.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the upcoming visits of five top cricket playing nations as well as several other countries participating in the Champions Trophy over the next eight months highlighted Pakistan's standing in the sport.

"We deeply value the participation of these teams and players, who will bring immense talent and competitive spirit to our fields," he added.

Officials at the Board of Control for Cricket in India were not immediately available for comment but BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla recently said they would only go if the Delhi government gives the go ahead.

Pakistan won the last edition of the Champions Trophy when it was held in England in 2017 before it was discontinued due to a crowded calendar. However, it is being reintroduced with the ICC keen to stage a big event every year.

