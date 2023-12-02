Bangladesh complete historic Test win over New Zealand

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket on Day five of the Sylhet Test against New Zealand. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Taijul Islam completed a 10-wicket-haul as Bangladesh brought up their maiden home Test victory over New Zealand, defeating the Kiwis by 150 runs on the fifth day of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Taijul, who had claimed four wickets in the first innings, hit the final nail on New Zealand's coffin on the day, by getting Ish Sodhi (22) caught at silly point to bowl out the visitors for 181.

Taijul took two of the three remaining wickets on the day while Nayeem Hasan claimed the other.

Earlier, Bangladesh conceded a seven-run lead in the first innings. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's century and a couple of fifties from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz helped the Tigers set a daunting 332-run target.

Bangladesh had New Zealand on the ropes by the end of the fourth day when they reduced them to 113-7.

It took the hosts less than 90 minutes in the morning session to complete the victory.

With the result, Bangladesh have started the third cycle of the ICC Test Championship with a victory. This is also their second ever win in the competition, the previous one coming in the second cycle against the same opponents in Mount Maunganui in 2021.

Bangladesh also take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series with the win.

The next Test will be played in Dhaka, starting on December 6.

Bangladesh need three wickets on Day five to win Sylhet Test

Taijul Islam completed his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests by ending the counter-attacking knock from Tim Southee as Bangladesh are now just one wicket away from winning the first Test on Day five at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Southee, who made 34 off 24 balls, tried to pull a short delivery from Taijul but could only hit it as far as to Zakir Hasan.

Bangladesh now need just one wicket to win their maiden home Test against New Zealand

Mitchell departs, Bangladesh sensing victory

Nayeem Hasan ended Daryl Mitchell's resistance on 58 as Bangladesh are now two wickets away from winning the Sylhet Test today.

Mitchell played a sweep shot against Nayeem but couldn't keep the ball grounded. Taijul Islam, stationed in the third man area, took a good running catch to complete the dismissal.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee has now joined Ish Sodhi (eight) at the middle.

The visitors are now 134-8, 198 runs away from victory.

Mitchell completes fifty, Bangladesh search for final three wickets

Overnight batsman Daryl Mitchell reached his half-century in the second over of the fifth and final day of the first Test as Bangladesh are searching for the final three wickets to complete a historic Test win over New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Mitchell, who resumed the day's play on 44, reached his fifth Test half-century off 99 balls. His partner Ish Sodhi is unbeaten on eight.

Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan have started the day's proceedings for the hosts.

New Zealand require another 212 runs to win the match while the hosts need three wickets to complete their maiden home Test win over the Kiwis.