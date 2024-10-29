Cricket
AFP, Sydney
Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:03 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:07 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Australia's World Cup winner Wade retires from international cricket

AFP, Sydney
Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:03 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 09:07 AM
Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade. File Photo: AFP

Australian World Cup winner Matthew Wade announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday and will become an assistant coach with the national team.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played 36 Tests and 189 limited-overs matches for his country, and was a pivotal figure in their T20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 36-year-old is now set to be wicketkeeping and fielding coach for the T20 series against Pakistan next month.

"I'm officially retiring," Wade said, according to Cricket Australia.

"It's been an ongoing discussion for pretty much every tour or every World Cup that I've been on in the last three or four years."

Wade played for his country for 13 years and filled in as T20 captain between December 2020 and February 2024.

He was part of the Australia team that made an early exit from the T20 World Cup in June.

"If we went into the last World Cup and I managed to get some runs and we won that, then things would look maybe a little different and maybe I'd keep going," he said.

"It was just kind of an understanding from all of us."

Related topic:
cricketmatthew wade
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Joy, Mushfiqur hang on as Bangladesh trail by 101 at stumps

1w ago

Bangladesh out of Emerging Asia Cup with 19-run defeat to Sri Lanka

6d ago
Taijul Islam

No Shanto in press meet, Taijul puts hand up for captaincy

21h ago
Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur becomes first Bangladeshi to score 6000 Test runs

6d ago

South Africa take the lead after a 16-wicket day in Mirpur

1w ago
|শিক্ষা

বিনামূল্যে পাঠ্যপুস্তক বিতরণ: সময়ের সঙ্গে প্রতিযোগিতায় সরকার

মুদ্রণ কাজ দেরিতে শুরু হওয়ায় বছরের শেষ নাগাদ চার কোটিরও বেশি শিক্ষার্থীর জন্য ৪০ কোটি কপি বইয়ের সময়মত মুদ্রণ শেষ হওয়া নিয়ে সন্দেহ তৈরি হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ফুটবল

রদ্রিই পেলেন ব্যালন ডি'অর

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে