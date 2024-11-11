Cricket
Reuters, Sydney
Mon Nov 11, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:02 PM

Cricket

Australia's Connolly ruled out of Pakistan T20 series

Cooper Connolly
Cooper Connolly. Photo: Cricket Australia

Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly fractured his hand while batting against Pakistan in the third one-day international on Sunday and will miss the Twenty20 series against the tourists, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The 21-year-old lefthander, playing only his second ODI, was forced to retire hurt in Perth after being struck on the hand by a Mohammad Hasnain delivery as Australia slumped to an eight-wicket loss to hand Pakistan a 2-1 series triumph.

Scans later confirmed Connolly had fractured the fourth metacarpal on his left hand, CA said.

Josh Philippe will replace him in the squad for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, which starts in Brisbane on Thursday with matches to follow in Sydney and Hobart.

CA has prioritised the preparation of their test players for the upcoming series against India over the two short-format series against Pakistan.

Josh Inglis, the backup wicketkeeper in the longest format, is the only member of the squad for the first test against India in Perth who will feature in the T20 series.

