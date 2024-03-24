Australia women canter to series victory

Australia veteran Elysse Perry in action against Bangladesh during the second match in Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: BCB

Sophie Molineux starred with the ball and Ellyse Perry with the bat as Australia women romped to a six-wicket victory against their Bangladesh counterparts to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Molineux, returning from injury, bowled a superb spell of 10 overs, giving away only 10 runs and taking four wickets as Bangladesh, who had opted to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, were bowled out for 97 runs in 44.1 overs.

The hosts lasted 44.1 overs, with only Nahida Akter (22), Fahima Khatun (11) and Ritu Moni (10) reaching double figures.

Australia's chase was never in trouble, and even as they lost four wickets including two from run-outs, veteran Perry's unbeaten 35 made sure the six-time world champions cantered to the victory target in 23.5 overs, clinching the series in their very first bilateral series against Bangladesh.

The Aussies had won the first match by 118 runs at the same venue on Thursday.