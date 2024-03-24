Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:12 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:21 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Australia women canter to series victory

Star Sports Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:12 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:21 PM
Australia veteran Elysse Perry in action against Bangladesh during the second match in Mirpur on Sunday. Photo: BCB

Sophie Molineux starred with the ball and Ellyse Perry with the bat as Australia women romped to a six-wicket victory against their Bangladesh counterparts to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Mirpur on Sunday.

Molineux, returning from injury, bowled a superb spell of 10 overs, giving away only 10 runs and taking four wickets as Bangladesh, who had opted to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, were bowled out for 97 runs in 44.1 overs. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The hosts lasted 44.1 overs, with only Nahida Akter (22), Fahima Khatun (11) and Ritu Moni (10) reaching double figures.

Australia's chase was never in trouble, and even as they lost four wickets including two from run-outs, veteran Perry's unbeaten 35 made sure the six-time world champions cantered to the victory target in 23.5 overs, clinching the series in their very first bilateral series against Bangladesh.

The Aussies had won the first match by 118 runs at the same venue on Thursday.

Related topic:
AustraliaBangladeshSophie MolineuxEllyse Perry
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tanzim Sakib ruled out of third ODI

1w ago
Ellyse Perry

RCB's Perry shatters sponsor's car window with six in WPL

2w ago

David, Marsh propel Australia to thrilling T20 win over New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand 258 runs away from victory in 1st Australia Test

3w ago

India series transformed Tigresses’ mindset, says Joty

3d ago
ঈদের কেনাকাটা
|অর্থনীতি

ঈদের কেনাকাটা: স্বাভাবিকের তুলনায় বিক্রি বেড়েছে ৫০-৬০ শতাংশ

নিউমার্কেট ও ফার্মগেটে ফুটপাতের বিক্রেতাদের বিক্রি ভালো। নিম্ন ও মধ্য আয়ের হাজারো ক্রেতা সেখানে ভিড় করছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খুলে দেওয়া হলো বিআরটি প্রকল্পের ৭ ফ্লাইওভার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification