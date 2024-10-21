Atal storm sinks Bangladesh A in Emerging Asia Cup 

Afghanistan A opener Sediqullah Atal conjured up a storm with an unbeaten 55-ball 95 to sink Bangladesh A in their second Group A fixture of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday.

Atal smacked nine fours and five sixes as Afghanistan chased down a 165-run target with five balls to spare.

Bangladesh pacer Ripon Mondol and mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, a 32-ball 54-run knock from Parvez Hossain Emon and a 70-run stand between Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain propelled Bangladesh to 164 for four. Emon smashed four sixes and as many fours in his blistering half-century, while Hridoy's 31-ball 42-rum knock saw him hit two sixes and two fours. Shamim's late burst featured three fours and two sixes as he managed a 24-ball 38.

Bangladesh sit third in Group A standings with two points, as many as second-placed Sri Lanka who edge the men in red and green on net run rate, while Afghanistan climbed to the top with two wins from two matches.