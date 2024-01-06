Asalanka ton guides Sri Lanka to 273 against Zimbabwe

Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:50 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 07:52 PM

PHOTO: AFP

A century from Charith Asalanka helped guide Sri Lanka to 273-9 Saturday in the opener of their one-day series against Zimbabwe at home.

The vice-captain's third ODI hundred, with nine boundaries, helped the hosts keep a formidable total after several batters threw away their wickets early.

Opener Avishka Fernando departed for none from five balls in the first over, leaving Kusal Mendis (46) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) to post a 63-run stand.

But the pair failed to make the most of their starts, with Samarawickrama offering a gentle catch to first slip and Mendis run out.

Left-hander Asalanka stitched several partnerships with the lower order including a 52-run eighth-wicket stand with Dushmantha Chameera to keep Sri Lanka in the hunt before he was run out in the final over.

Asalanka was run out in the last over.

Richard Ngarava was the pick of the Zimbabwe  bowlers after early breakthroughs with the new ball, finishing 2-39 after claiming Fernando and Samarawickrama.

The left-arm seamer came back for a second spell in the death overs but had to withdraw after sending down just four deliveries due to cramps.

