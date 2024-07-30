Sri Lanka announce squad for India ODIs, name Asalanka captain

Sri Lanka's interim coach Sanath Jayasuriya (R) and captain Charith Asalanka speak during a practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on July 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka have announced the squad for the three-match ODI series against India, starting on August 2 in Colombo with Charith Asalanka leading the side.

24-year-old Nishan Madushka who has made an impressive start to his Test career finds a place in the squad. In his eight Test match appearances, Madushka already has a double hundred to his name at an average of 42.07.

Dushmantha Chameera, who was ruled out of the T20I series due to bronchitis and respiratory infection will miss the ODI leg of the tour too, as will Nuwan Thushara, who fractured his thumb during the training ahead of the beginning of the bilaterals.

Squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.