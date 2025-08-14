Amite, Joy part of contingent for four-day match in Australia

Bangladesh 'A' will play South Australia in a four-day fixture in Darwin from August 28-31 following the end of the Top End T20 tournament.

Several players that will play the four-day fixture is already in Australia with the Nurul Hasan-led 'A' side for the Top End T20 tournament.

BCB sources informed that Hasan Mahmud currently with the A side will play the four-day game. It could be ascertained that the likes of opener Mohammad Naim, spinner Naeem Hasan and wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam, players with red-ball pedigree, may get the nod for the four-dayer as well.

BCB are set to send six other players in two batches on August 17 and 18 to Australia. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu along with pacer Anamul Haque are set to depart for Australia for the four-dayer.

Left-handed batter Iftakhar Hossain, Amite Hasan, who has amassed 785 runs in last NCL four-day tournament at an average of 78.50 and spinner Hasan Murad are also slated to depart for Australia for the four-day matches, BCB sources informed.

Bangladesh national team are slated to play Australia in two Tests in August 2026, part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2025-2027. The current A team tour has been designed with players that are likely be part of the tour in 2026 with the national team.

Reports in Australia media suggest that at least one of the Tests would be played in Darwin so the likes of Joy, Dipu and others have an opportunity gauge the conditions before the national team's WTC series, which would also be Tigers' first Test tour of Australia in 18 years.