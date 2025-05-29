‘All over the game, we did not bowl, bat or field well’

Bangladesh's T20 skipper Litton Das was done making excuses following Bangladesh's 37-run loss to Pakistan in the first T20I at Lahore on Wednesday.

Having said that dew factor was key to the 2-1 series loss against UAE, Litton did not hesitate to point out the deficiencies this time around. Bangladesh caused Pakistan discomfort early on, picking up two wickets in the first two overs but then Pakistan recovered thanks to some wayward bowling and mishaps on the field.

Asked how disappointing it was to lose, Litton said: "Yes definitely [very disappointing]. All over the game, we did not bowl well, bat well or field well. We have to comeback strongly and we have two games still," the Bangladesh skipper said at post-match presentations.

Bangladesh fielding looked ordinary in the middle of the innings. Catches were missed and the ground fielding in particular was under scrutiny in a fast outfield.

"Yes definitely [need consistency] and not only bowling and batting. You have to field well and we don't field well at the moment," Litton pointed out on which areas they needed to be consistent in.

Bangladesh did not start all that badly but having reached 100 for 2 inside 12 overs, Bangladesh lost their last eight wickets for 64 runs to get bowled out for 164 in chase of Pakistan's 201 for 7.

"200 is chasable at this ground because the ground is really fast and the wicket is pretty good to bat on. We did not bat well in the middle and have to come back strongly. Jaker Ali has been playing really well in the last one year and he is the key player at the moment but one player can't win the game, we have to contribute everywhere," Litton who struck a team-high 30-ball 48, said after the match.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the second T20I on Friday and Litton said that they needed to put their thinking caps on and figure out match scenarios better. Asked what they can achieve or improve in the space of one day," Litton said: "Not in practice but mentally we have to think. Cricket is not just about practice, you have to think about the game and apply in the middle."