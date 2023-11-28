Ajaz's sharp turner ends Bangladesh's opening stand

Ajaz Patel celebrates with teammates after picking up the wicket of Zakir Hasan. Photo: NZC Twitter

A sharp turning delivery from Ajaz Patel brought an end to Zakir Hasan's innings in the morning session of Day one of the Sylhet Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand today, a sign of things to come later in the match.

Batting first, Bangladesh openers Zakir and Mahmudul Hasan Joy did well to negate New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the initial overs.

After the seamers failed to bring the breakthrough, skipper Southee handed the ball to left-arm spinner Ajaz, who broke the opening stand on 39 in his fourth over.

The ball pitched on around the fifth stump line, then turned back sharply to crash into Zakir's off stump, ending his innings on 12 off 42 balls.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh's skipper in the match, has joined Joy in the middle.

Shanto took the attack to Ajaz in his following over, hitting him for a four and a six as Bangladesh reached 50-1 after 15 overs.

Joy is unbeaten on 19 while Shanto is batting on 10.

Bangladesh have gone with three spinners and just the lone pacer in their eleven. Batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu is making his Test debut.