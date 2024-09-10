Afghanistan-New Zealand Test hit by new delay

Groundsmen prepare the field with artificial grass before the start of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on September 10, 2024. Photo: AFP

The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand near New Delhi was delayed again on Tuesday, with the toss still yet to take place, after overnight rain.

The opening day of the Test at Afghanistan's adopted home ground at Greater Noida was called off on Monday because of a wet outfield.

Despite a sunny morning, the outfield remains damp following 10 days of rain.

Umpires will inspect the field at midday (0630 GMT) to assess a possible start at the venue, which is hosting its first Test and where drainage is basic.

The ground staff dug up a wet patch in the mid-on area -- a trouble spot since day one -- and are attempting to cover it up with artificial grass.

Afghanistan have hosted several T20 and one-day internationals since 2017 at the venue, which lacks world-class facilities.

It is only Afghanistan's 10th Test match.

After this, Tim Southee's New Zealand will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning for three more against India.