Afghanistan bowl out hosts Sri Lanka for 439

Sri Lanka collapsed from 427 for six to 439 all out on the third day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday, with one of their batsmen forced off the field after being hit on the helmet.

The hosts added only 29 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out, with seamer Naveed Zadran taking four wickets in the innings for Afghanistan.

It was a sharp bouncer from Naveed that had hit Chamika Gunasekara on the helmet, with the ball speeding away to the boundary.

A concussion test was conducted on the tail-ender and he was cleared to continue -- but that proved to be temporary.

Three overs later, Gunasekara complained to the umpire about concussion and, after being examined by the physiotherapist, he was retired.

Gunasekara did not resume his innings and was subsequently substituted by Kasun Rajitha.

Naveed took two key wickets in his morning spell, crucially removing overnight batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sri Lanka's last recognised batter.

The wicketkeeper slashed hard at a delivery and was caught by Rahmat Shah at gully. His 27 contained four boundaries and a six.

Debutant Naveed claimed a fourth wicket when he bowled Prabath Jayasuriya for two.

The 18-year-old was the pick of the bowlers and constantly troubled the Sri Lankans with extra pace and bounce.

Nijat Masood, bowling from the other end, cleaned up last man Asitha Fernando for a first-ball duck as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 439.

Afghanistan's quicks were impressive, but the pressure exerted by them was not maintained by the spin bowlers.

Angelo Mathews scored 141, his highest score at home, while Dinesh Chandimal hit 107, as the pair celebrated a record 232-run partnership.

It is the highest-ever partnership at the ground for the fourth wicket, improving on the 230-run stand between Arjuna Ranatunga and Asanka Gurusinha in 1992 against Australia.

