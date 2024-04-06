Cricket
Reuters, London 
Sat Apr 6, 2024 11:11 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 11:32 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

34-year-old Northeast breaks Gooch's 34-year-old Lord's record

Reuters, London 
Sat Apr 6, 2024 11:11 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 11:32 PM
Sam Northeast. Photo: Glamorgan Cricket

Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast made 335 not out against Middlesex in the County Championship on Saturday, the highest individual first-class score ever recorded at Lord's.

The 34-year-old broke the record set by former England opener Graham Gooch who made a career-best 333 in a Test match against India in 1990 at the home of cricket.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Northeast struck 36 fours and six sixes during his stay at the crease which lasted nearly nine hours spread across two days and he left the field to a standing ovation.

Two years ago, Northeast made 410 not out against Leicestershire in a County Championship game, becoming the first batsman to score 400 in a first-class innings since West Indian Brian Lara in a Test against England in 2004.

Related topic:
Sam NortheastEnglish County Championship
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Englishman smashes 21st century’s highest score

Amir set to join Derbyshire as local player

Surrey chase down record 501 to beat Kent

Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ছুটির দিন শনিবারেও ১৬৩৬ মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং

বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রগুলোতে গ্যাস সরবরাহ না বাড়ানো পর্যন্ত পরিস্থিতির উন্নতির সম্ভাবনা নেই বলে মনে করছেন বিপিডিবির কর্মকর্তারা।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

এত নেতা-ফেতার দরকার নাই, নেতা যত কম হয় তত ভালো থাকবেন: শিল্পমন্ত্রী

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification