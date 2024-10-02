13-yr-old smashes fastest century for India in U19 Tests

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a century off merely 58 balls against Australia U19 in the ongoing Youth Test in Chennai.

Suryavanshi, just 13 years of age, took on the Australia bowlers in Chennai and smashed the second-fastest ton in Youth Tests. His century which included five sixes and 14 fours, came off merely 58 balls.

This placed him behind England's Moeen Ali, who had hit a 56-ball ton in 2005, and the fastest-ever to achieve the feat in India.

Suryavanshi's 104 was the highest score in India's innings and helped the Boys in Blue to gain a slender advantage in the first innings. In response to Australia U19's 293, India finished at 296 in the ongoing game.

India had won the three-game Youth ODI series preceding this 'Test'.