Buses to ply during BNP’s hartal tomorrow

Illegally parked buses and trucks have been hampering regular vehicular movement on the capital’s Kuril Bishwa Road right under the Kuril flyover. Despite road laws being violated by so many drivers and vehicle owners for long, the authorities concerned have done nothing to rectify the situation. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Transport owners have decided to operate buses and minibuses across the country during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by BNP for tomorrow.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

BNP today announced the countrywide hartal protesting "police action" on the party leaders and activists in Dhaka's Kakrail area.

The areas surrounding the capital's Nightingale intersection turned into a battlefield as BNP men were waging a pitched battle with police for hours.

The clash took place when the BNP was holding a grand rally at its headquarters in Nayapaltan.