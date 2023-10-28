11 platoon BGB deployed to maintain law and order

The photo was taken from Kakrail area of the capital today (October 28, 2023). Photo: Anisur Rahman /Star

Eleven platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the capital to ensure security and maintain law and order tonight.

They will be on duty today and tomorrow along with police to maintain law and order situation, Md Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB, told The Daily Star.

One platoon BGB will be deployed at Ramna, two platoons at Motijheel, and two platoons at Paltan, said Shariful.

"Besides, two platoons BGB will be deployed at the secretariat and four platoons at the premise of chief justice's residence. These six platoons will remain on duty for the whole night," he added.

The BGB deployment will also maintain the law and order situation tomorrow, said Lt Col AM Jahid Parvez, director (operation) of the BGB headquarters.

He said, "We will be on duty with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. We have asked DMP about their requirement [to maintain law and order situation]. We will know clearly how many platoons will be required after they answer to that."