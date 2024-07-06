Official transferred to slightly worse area for embezzling Tk 10,000 crore

A photo of a man barely able to cope with the darkness after being caught embezzling. The office he was transferred from had three overhead lamps. Photo: Freepik.com

In a big win for justice, a government official who has abused his powers to embezzle Tk 10,000 crore is facing the harshest punishment the legal system can offer: transfer to a slightly worse work area.

M Bazlur Rahman -- a veteran tax official cum money launderer, with over 10 years of experience -- was caught when Anti-Fraud Foundation (AFF) watched TikTok videos of Bazlur buying five resorts and a cruise ship in the name of his wife and son.

Md Murshid Khoka, director of AFF, said, "We had no idea that a government official, whose financial records are available to us at all times, has amassed so much illegal wealth.

"We have taken steps to be more vigilant. Our officers have already increased our TikTok watchtime," he continued. "A case has been filed, but we think the transfer is more than enough, maybe a bit too much even."

For over a week, netizens have been demanding justice, with the chant "Transfer him!" Critics of the movement, however, opine that the punishment is just too cruel.

"Previously, he was demoted, from the post of assistant director to assistant to the director, shattering his self-confidence. The transfer just adds to the inhumanity," said Golam Kibria, a human rights activist.

"Imagine the barbarity: you can't meet your work friends every day anymore. The people are new, surely a nerve-racking experience. And on top of that, the commute gets disproportionately long. Does anyone deserve this?" said Mukta Ahmed, a government official who owns seven duplex houses in Gulshan.

Bazlur's family members are in shock. Speaking to this correspondent at their mansion, they said everyone thought Bazlur was a humble man, but extremely adept at investing his Tk 20,000 salary into profitable ventures.

"My father has done so much for this state, and maybe Canada's economy. It's a shame that the state, or Canada, didn't come to his rescue," said Bazlur's daughter Eva Sion Rahman.

Contacted, Bazlur said, "I shouldn't have embezzled so much, knowing that I'm responsible for managing the people's hard-earned taxes. Despite this fall, I'm looking forward to working at the customs department."

Meanwhile, 10 farmers were hanged for failing to pay loans amounting to Tk 5,000.