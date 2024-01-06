Motivational speakers at a loss after 12th Fail

"As soon as the movie ended, I opened my laptop and applied for BCS at the eleventh hour," Munna, who recently promised to himself to be a cadre if someone like Shraddha invaded his life like a bolt from the blue, said after being heavily inspired by the movie 12th Fail.

Twelfth Fail has become a buzzword which represents the name of a contemporary Bollywood movie depicting the elegiac struggles of a young man who went from an underprivileged village to a high-ranking government official.

This has inspired a lot of Bangladeshis, especially those who cannot do anything, not even get up in the morning, unless they are fed at least a tablespoonful of motivation.

Several reports suggest that the movie produced more motivation than all the combined sessions of Bangladeshi motivational speakers over the last 10 years.

"It's totally illogical to spend money to listen to motivational speakers when you can consume more motivation just by watching this masterpiece," said Tausif, a young man from Basabo who planned to join one such session after taking money from his father, but instead ended up watching the movie with that money.

Basking in his decision, he wondered why people should spend money to listen to some well-made fake stories narrated by some money-making men calling themselves speakers.

Marooned by the profound motivation, boys from Gulshan did not miss the chance to elucidate their feelings despite finding that nothing in the movie matched their lives.

"I wish I was poor," YoYoYounus said, lost in the euphoria of motivation.

"Man, I still haven't been able to get over this movie," another young man who was loitering in front of the coaching centres in Farmgate said.

Meanwhile, people taking motivation from movies emerged as a thorn on the sides of the country's leading motivational speakers, who saw a sharp dip in people willing to pay for their sessions.

"Recently, I conducted a session with just one listener," Slowman Sukhoff, the country's unparalleled motivational speaker, said in an enraged voice after the movie created great havoc in the current motivational speech market.

"If things go like this, what will we sell?" said another speaker. "I cannot take this anymore."

"I think you also need motivation. However, you can partake in my next session with an attractive 50 percent discount, only for you," Slowman told his fellow motivational speaker.