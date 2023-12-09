When we were young, that for some of us is a long time ago; so long ago that you may need binoculars to see the 1960s. A magazine was published then, from most probably Karachi, Sports Times, I am trying to recollect. It was so long ago that today's net search has zero relevant hits for that title and era. Unfaded in human memory, however, for the last over sixty years is the mast slogan of that very popular publication, "Keep sports clean of politics".

Globalisation since then has reached immeasurable length and breadth, as the ICC ODI cricket World Cup final between Australia and India on 19 November will also confirm. Post-match, Bangladeshi and Indian, mainly West Bengal, netizens got involved in nasty verbal and printed brawl, and here I am quoting a Pakistani magazine. Given The Daily Star's digital coverage, I assume fans from Bali to the Bahamas are going berserk how Bangladesh, badly hammered in seven matches, could bounce back in the fray.

After 10 flattering one-sided wins, hosts India were restricted to below par, and Australia easily laid claim to the cup by losing four wickets to become World Champions for the sixth time at an almost all-blue stadium, custom-designed for a saffron victory lap.

Such was the frenzy leading up to this final that self-assured India did not pause to ponder that not everyone can be happy when one side is 10 times happy. Many in the rest of the cricket world waited with teeth gritting for the supposedly invincible to falter. To their hilarity India were toppled when it mattered most. Henceforth, the rapturous outburst, I believe, worldwide.

Videos went viral showing some youngsters in Dhaka jubilant at the outcome, joyous at the triumph of the underdogs. Cameras did not capture another two crore Dhakaites sleeping, or the global crowds that were not so exhilarated.

The spontaneous viewpoint of those Dhakaites celebrating India's defeat infuriated some Indians, including politicians, who retorted with uncalled for videos, with rhetoric such as "they are clothed and fed by us", "we should not have supported them in '71", "they beg for Indian visa and medical treatment", etc.

These Indians had to pick on someone to vent their understandable disappointment at their anticlimactic and "unexpected" free fall. In front of 1.2 lakh home supporters with patka in their pocket, and millions with mutton biriyani in the oven, the humiliation was complete. They found those gleeful Bangalees a soft target, branding them agents of Pakistan. There could not be a more hurtful rebuke.

Ever since settled communities learnt to trade, people and countries have been dependent on each other, just as both our countries have been. The onions India supplies are not free, Bangladesh buys them. Treatment is obtained by Bangladeshis at a cost, benefiting their hospital business.

Being the second largest garment manufacturer in the world, we are very well clothed.

While we remain grateful for their support during our War of Liberation, India too gained a militarily friendly country on the east. What a relief!

Some childish Indians overreacted to infuse politics in sports to rub ointment on wounds they were still licking. There should be no shame or pain in losing to such a formidable opponent or even to a greenhorn. You should be magnanimous in defeat and pad up for the next innings.

The euphoric Bangladeshis who were caught on camera would probably return home to watch a Bolly or a Tollywood movie. Some of them could surely be falling asleep listening to Arjit Singh or AR Rahman, minus the latter's despicable karar oi louho kapat.

If we had so many "agents" of Pakistan, as some on both sides have insinuated, the ghosts of Yahya, Tikka and Bhutto would haunt us from the high ceiling of the Sangsad Bhaban. Some Indian politicians in fact are rather adept in sniffing them in clandestine conspiracies on their soil.

Our two friendly countries have made giant strides in bilateral cooperation and communication. Mutual collaboration has increased since BJP came to power and not suffered as many hoped after Congress lost. Between us the two countries matter, not any political party, definitely not a group of revellers finding joy at a cricket match.