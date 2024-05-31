Rohingya camps risk turning into a terrorist hub: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the Rohingya camps risk turning into a potential hub for international terrorists if the persecuted citizens of Myanmar are not repatriated to their country soon.

"If the Rohingyas are not repatriated soon, dissatisfaction may turn this place [Rohingya camps] into a potential hub for international terrorists. We are finding some evidence in support of this," he said while visiting a camp this morning, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

He said actions are being taken against those in the camps who got involved in drug trafficking and criminal activities.

The home minister reached Camp 19 at Ukhiya around 11:00am today and held a meeting with Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members. Later, he observed various activities at the camp.

The minister was accompanied by Bangladesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional IGP Anwar Hossain, APBn chief Salim Mohammad Jahangir, and Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman.

The home minister is in Cox's Bazar on a two-day trip. During the trip, he held several meetings with different stakeholders about the Rohingya camp issues.

The minister last night chaired a meeting on the Rohingya camps' law and order situation at Hilltop Circuit House in Cox's Bazar.