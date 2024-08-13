Voice actress of Misty and Jessie from Pokémon dies at 46

Rachael Lillis, who provided the voices for the characters of Misty and Jessie from the original English dub of the Pokémon series, has died at 46. Lillis passed away on August 10. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in May.

In the Pokémon animated series that premiered in 1997, Lillis played the water gym leader Misty and Team Rocket member Jessie. Lillis also went on to provide the voices for Pokémons Jigglypuff and Goldeen in the franchise's video games as well as feature films including Pokémon: The First Movie, Mewtwo Returns, Pokémon Heroes, and Pokémon: The Movie 2000.

Some of the other voice roles Lillis played were in the anime shows Hunter x Hunter, Your Lie in April, and Winx Club.