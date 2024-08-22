What made Cartoon Network shows so good

If you're like me, occasionally on a lazy weekend afternoon, you might find yourself bingeing Cartoon Network shows. Yet, is it only the nostalgia of childhood that make the shows so reminiscent, or something unique that make Cartoon Network shows so appealing even as a grown-up? The answer is a little bit of both.

The enduring appeal of Cartoon Network lies in its timeless ability to create content that resonates with a broad audience – it was a mix of everything, and so, it had something for everyone. Unlike many of its competitors, Cartoon Network didn't target just one demographic. Instead, it offered shows that appeal to both children and adults, often combining whimsical adventures with deeper, philosophical themes.

When comparing Cartoon Network to other contemporary networks like Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, several unique qualities stand out. While Nickelodeon and Disney have produced iconic shows and left legacies of their own behind, they were more adhering to conventional storytelling and animation styles. Cartoon Network, on the other hand, embraced a more experimental approach, resulting in a diverse record of shows that push creative boundaries.

Nickelodeon's lineup, with hits like SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats, leaned heavily on humour and slapstick comedy. Disney Channel, with series like Kim Possible and Phineas and Ferb, often focused on adventures and moral lessons. Cartoon Network, however, combined these elements with a willingness to sometimes tackle darker, more mature themes, presenting cartoons that often portrayed the complexities of adulthood in a more youth-like manner. Clearly, they weren't afraid of taking risks as seen in their choices of stories and animation styles.

Arguably, it was storytelling where Cartoon Network excelled with the themes. Proof found in the episodic story-driven narratives, where each episode would pack a new adventure consistent with the character traits, yet still portray character development. Everyday shows like Ed, Edd n Eddy explored the complexities of friendship and growing up, while shows like Adventure Time and Regular Show mastered the art of blending fantastical elements with relatable, everyday issues.

Characters from the Cartoon Network shows also complemented the themes. Some of them were shiny, some glimmering, and some of them weren't perfect. They had flaws, anxieties, and insecurities, mirroring the experiences of real kids. Take for instance both shows titled after its characters – Courage the Cowardly Dog, the show where a loyal yet timid dog faced his worst fears in a way that resonated with viewers, or Johnny Bravo, with its self-absorbed yet oddly endearing protagonist. Largely, it was the characters that kept everyone so hooked to the storylines.

All that serious stuff didn't keep any eight-year-old from feeling the surge of action though. The complexities of each character were equally matched by action-driven stories presented with visually striking animation. Classics like Samurai Jack and Ben 10 whisked viewers away on fantastical journeys, as if they were just with them in every adventure.

And the best part? Cartoon Network's shows almost always featured innovative animation styles that distinguished them visually. Whether it's Dexter's Laboratory, with clean lines and bold colours or The Amazing World of Gumball, with its eclectic mix of 2D, 3D, and live-action elements, every show offered a fresh and visually stimulating experience. This immediately put them in contrast with the more uniform animation styles typically seen on other networks.

Cartoon Network dared to be different, which is what its success and enduring popularity can be directly attributed to. Because of its "rather different" way of approaching cartoons, millions like me, left longing for a great lost childhood, take pride in being full-time cartoon fans since childhood.

Samin Shahan Rahman is adamant he's Ice Bear. Dare saying otherwise at [email protected]