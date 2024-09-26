EXO Baekhyun's Hello, World is one of his best releases to date

Released on September 6, Hello, World is Baekhyun's fourth mini album that showcases his artistry with six songs. The main vocalist of EXO, renowned for his belts and runs, has made it clear yet again that he's truly an artist to be celebrated. Baekhyun's discography is deeply infused with the elements of RnB, more specifically K-RnB, soul, and pop. This mini album is no different in terms of genre exploration and vocal showcase. However, it doesn't fall short of being an interesting listening experience.

The album's title track – "Pineapple Slice" – is the perfect promotional song for Hello, World. The song itself is pure magic, mixing and matching the boldness of the talented vocalist. The danceability of the song is perhaps the reason why it was chosen as the title track. The song also doesn't cut corners to fit the TikTok marketability. Rather, its catchiness lies in its authenticity and uniqueness.

"Hello Morning", the opener for the album, sets the mood perfectly for the rest of the songs. A good opener can almost always be the key to a great listening experience, or so I believe wholeheartedly. EXO's RnB track influence is vivid here, but the track still manages to stand on its own without being perceived as an EXO knock-off. "Rendez-Vous", the third track is more laid back and consistent in carrying that vibe throughout the song, allowing the listener to ease into the next track: "Pineapple Slice".

My favourite b-side from the mini has to be "Cold Heart" – an angsty song with dark beats and a mysterious setting. Despite disliking short songs, this one, even with its generic structure, is an exception. The slightly heavier part of the album is further enlightened with "Woo" which is a catchy song with breathtaking vocals. Everything about this song delightfully scratches an itch in my brain, starting from the little piano bits to the beautiful outro.

Usually, I'd expect a vocal-heavy artist like Baekhyun to end the album with a gentler vibe, preferably with a ballad. But "Truth Be Told" is a track that perfects the album run with its bewitching beats and sultry vocals. Even with many familiar generic influences, every single element of the song complements each other to deliver a grand finale to the mini album.

One thing about K-pop artists and bands is that they often fail to deliver cohesiveness in their releases; be it a studio album or just an EP. But the cohesiveness that Hello, World brings makes it almost as fulfilling as listening to a full album. Sparing no space for filler tracks or unnecessary marketing strategies, this project consolidates Baekhyun's status as a game changer in the Korean soloist scene.

Shaikh Sabik Kamal exists at [email protected]