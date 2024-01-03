Dandelionz and The Daily Star host the ‘Creating Patriots’ event for kids

On December 23rd, the premises of Dandelionz in Dhanmondi was filled with excitement as young minds gathered for the "Creating Patriots" event, organised in association with The Daily Star. As part of the celebration of Victory Day, this daylong program aimed to empower children aged 8-12 to become the changemakers Bangladesh needs.

Through a blend of interactive workshops and engaging activities, the participants explored various crucial domains. They learned about environmental stewardship by transforming waste into valuable resources, fostering a sense of eco-consciousness from a young age.

Self-discovery was another key theme, with exercises guiding the children to understand their strengths, values, and potential. This introspection provided a strong foundation for building self-confidence and a sense of purpose.

An aspiring journalist from The Daily Star honed the importance of reading newspapers which equipped them with the tools to express themselves confidently and share their stories with the world. This not only nurtured creativity but also empowered them to be advocates for positive change. There were also workshops on healthy habits and future skills such as robotics for kids to complete the learning.

Creating Patriots was more than just a workshop; it was a platform for young minds to learn, grow, and connect. It served as a powerful reminder that the future is in the hands of our children. By investing in their education and empowering them to become responsible, conscious, and proactive citizens, we can build a brighter tomorrow for Bangladesh and beyond.