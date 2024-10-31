GIS is on a mission to become the nation’s leading Cambridge curriculum school

Ramesh Mudgal, the Principal of Glenrich International School (GIS), is a highly accomplished education administrator who has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of schools in both the UAE and Bangladesh. Rising Stars sat down for a quick interview with Ramesh where he talked about his experience, GIS, and Bangladesh's academic sector in general.

Campus (C): You've been the driving force behind the success of schools in both the UAE and Bangladesh. Could you please share how Bangladeshi schools tend to vary in terms of their curricula and overall approach to teaching when compared to schools in the UAE?

Ramesh Mudgal (R): There is a huge international school market in the UAE, which caters to the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curricula. Over a period of time, the UAE has set up what it calls the "national goals". They have national goals for their economy as well as their education sector. They also have something called the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). It is an international assessment of the skills and knowledge of 15-year-olds from grade 7 to grade 12, and the UAE focuses on this a lot. They have a very clear vision as to what kind of education they want in that country, and there is regular inspection from the education regulators to ensure the highest possible standards at schools.

These regulators visit the schools, inspect classrooms, observe classes, and so on. All these things keep the schools' quality very high because they have to reach an acceptable rating in order to successfully operate in the UAE.

Bangladesh is already doing a lot for its education sector. Of course, the challenges you find in the UAE and those you find here are completely different, because our government here needs to cater to millions of people who often do not have access to basic necessities. However, I can already see that a lot of positive changes are happening in the Bangladesh education system.

C: I also came to learn that you find fulfilment in working with new schools. Why is that?

R: Working with a new school is like launching your own company. Starting from scratch, building the team, creating a vision for the entire organisation, and seeing through its success – all these things give you a kick. I find that very fulfilling.

The kind of joy parents get when they see their child – that's the kind of joy I get when I see the school that I am building or supporting to turn into a successful institution. I have been a successful principal at well established schools, but this [working with new schools] gives me more satisfaction.

C: As the school's Principal, how would you describe the vision of GIS?

R: I can't compare Glenrich with a 30-year-old school, especially in terms of student results. That's because we are yet to send our first cohort of students for the IGCSE or the A levels. But our vision is to become the nation's number one Cambridge curriculum school. And, as a new school, we are almost there.

But if you ask me, which is the most popular, most sought after, and most spoken about school in the last one year, that would be Glenrich International School. We even carried out a social media survey to find out which schools people are talking about most, and it's GIS.

Our student numbers have significantly increased this year. That's because what we delivered last year has been liked by almost every single parent who attended our school. So, in a way, we are already living our vision. Having said that, we believe in continual improvement because for us, excellence is not a destination; it's a journey.

Every year, we keep on improving. Like this year, we have introduced social emotional learning. Students go through a lot of stress. They may have self-esteem issues as they're exposed to so many things on the internet and on social media. So, we have introduced social emotional learning. We want to continue on the path of excellence. We will definitely achieve our vision to become the nation's number one Cambridge curriculum school.

C: What are your thoughts on Bangladesh making its transition in education in terms of introducing new curricula, changes in society, thinking of current and upcoming generations, and the new and ever-changing demands from the industries?

R: Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia. People here are hardworking and they want a better life for themselves. Education plays a significant role here.

Right from the grassroots, including the rural areas, the government is putting in a lot of effort to upgrade the education system and infrastructure. Changes are also noticeable in the international schools here.

Now, while students from these international schools aspire to study abroad, we have to make a conscious effort in trying to retain the talent. The country, as a whole, has to work towards this goal, but schools also can bring about these changes. Schools have a significant role to play here, not just in terms of giving knowledge but also in terms of building the right attitude. Students have to realise that they have to give back something to society.

C: Do you think Bangladesh's current schooling system can learn from schools abroad?

R: The best education practices are child-centred and student-led, where students take ownership of their education. This is something happening in international schools around the world that Bangladesh should take note of. There are also great initiatives being taken here in Bangladesh that schools abroad can learn from.

However, you can't directly bring an education system from abroad, like Singapore for instance, and implement it here. Hence, we need to figure out what's going to work at the grassroots level here. Those from the government concerned about the education sector are working on it, and will do whatever is necessary to upgrade the country's education quality.

C: How important are ECAs for students?

R: In order to be successful in the 21st century, knowledge alone is not enough. In fact, many companies, especially in countries like the UK and the US, sometimes may not even look at their applicants' degrees. They judge you based on your ability to solve problems and think creatively.

Children can learn about different perspectives only when you give them the opportunity to explore not just academics, but also extracurricular activities. If they are interested, they should be allowed to learn music, make art, engage in sporting activities, and so on.

At GIS, we have something called the "KASH" approach. Here, K stands for knowledge, A for attitude, S for skills, and H for habits. This approach is the need of the hour.

Not every school has the kind of infrastructure that we do here at GIS. However, they can all still do whatever they can with the resources available to them. We, of course, are very fortunate that STS Group has given us such a wonderful campus.

C: Could you please discuss a little about the curriculum at GIS and whether it can set an example that can be used as a model for other schools in Bangladesh?

R: The curriculum here is basically the Cambridge syllabus. Now Cambridge is an internationally recognised curriculum. It gives you clear guidelines as to what the learning outcomes need to be for the students. That being said, we are not the only Cambridge school in the country. But then, how did Glenrich become so successful?

It is because these days, academics are the bare minimum. If a guest visits your house, offering them water is the first thing that you'll do, right? The rest of the things will follow. Are you going to give them dates? Are you going to give them pastries? Will you be serving them coffee? All these things take the experience of the guest to a completely different level.

GIS is a true 21st-century school. The education we offer here is a complete package. We provide top-notch scholastic education. Every classroom here has interactive flat panels. We use student learning management systems. Similarly, our focus on the co-curricular activities makes the entire education experience a memorable one for students. I think there are already a few schools that are taking cues from us in trying to redefine their own approach as to how they wish their education to go on.

C: How important do you think school-student relationships are for the development of students in the modern day?

R: Our teachers here at GIS are very caring and always concerned about the wellbeing of our students. We say that academics and everything else can wait. First, a child should feel respected, valued, and safe. That's why everyone at GIS – the teachers, admin, and support staff – are trained on how they should interact with students and how they can support them. We also have a very well-defined child safety policy in place.

Our students and parents have the freedom to approach the school anytime. In some schools, it is very difficult to get in touch with the principal. But at GIS, it's completely different. Every parent has my email address and if they write to me, I respond to them accordingly. So we're very approachable, and for us, our students always come first.

C: In ten years or so, where do you see GIS?

R: GIS started with one campus in this city and now it has two. We want to establish the Glenrich brand throughout Bangladesh. STS Group has the vision to take Glenrich to other cities like Sylhet and Chattogram, wherever there is a need for world class education. GIS will have multiple campuses in multiple other cities, and they all will be implementing the same 21st-century education, because we want all our campuses to provide the experience that this GIS campus is providing.

Ten years down the line, I can see GIS successfully thriving. This particular campus will be at full capacity and will be churning out world toppers in IGCSE and A levels, and many of these toppers will be pursuing their higher studies in some of the top universities in Bangladesh and around the world. Some of our students will go on to become top entrepreneurs here in Bangladesh and create hundreds of jobs.

When that day comes, I will feel very proud, because these successful people were, at one point in time, students of GIS.

C: When schools are a bit 'unconventional', many parents in Bangladesh tend to be sceptical of them. How would you like to address their scepticism?

R: Parents have to be open to the idea that the world is no longer only focused on academics. Today, knowledge alone will not get you anywhere and it is not the only thing that will get you a good career. Interpersonal skills are also necessary.

The world is changing, and what was good 20 years ago is not good any more. The definition of education has also changed, and modern education needs to prepare students for a new 21st-century environment. Parents need to accept this reality.

Take Nokia as an example. The company did not want to change to touch or smartphone technology when other phone brands were doing so. Nokia eventually perished.

We should not develop our children in such a limited, narrow capacity. When you can explain to parents the value behind what you are doing, they accept it. And GIS is a visible example for you. There is hardly anything conventional here at Glenrich, but it is still growing, because people believe in what we are doing.

Bangladesh has a very young population and a tremendous opportunity. People here are hungry for success, and that's very important for a country that wants to transform its economy. Glenrich is excited to be a part of this journey, and we are contributing to the future successes of Bangladesh through education.

Faisal is the In-Charge of Campus, Rising Stars, and Star Youth.