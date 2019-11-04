Sadeque Hossain Khoka passes away

Former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation and BNP vice chairman Sadeque Hossain Khoka died while undergoing treatment for cancer at a New York hospital.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Daily Star that Khoka, 67, breathed his last at 2:50am (New York time).

“I have talked to his son Ishraque Hossain who confirmed it,” he said.

Fakhrul said they are expecting that the government will not create any barrier to bring back his body to Dhaka.

The government earlier assured that they would not create any obstacles, he mentioned.

Khoka’s son Ishraque Hossain told The Daily Star that his father wished to be buried at Jurain where his grandparents were buried.

The government has said its Mission in New York is ready to issue ‘travel permit’ if the family of former mayor of Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka applies for that.

“Our Mission (in New York) will take necessary steps if Sadeque Hossain Khoka’s family applies for travel permit,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam said in a message shared on his Facebook wall on Sunday.

On May 14, 2014, Khoka, who also served as a fisheries and livestock minister, and his wife went to the USA with travel visa for cancer treatment.

The freedom fighter stepped into politics through Moulana Bhasani’s National Awami Party. Later, he joined the BNP, and was made the party’s Dhaka city unit president.

Khoka was elected as an MP in 1991. Later, he contested Dhaka City Corporation election in 2002 and was elected mayor. He held the post for nearly nine years.