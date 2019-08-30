Make sure hyaenas don’t return to power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people to remain cautious so that the country does not go under the control of the evil forces who were involved in August 15 massacre.

"I urge the people to remain cautious so that the country never again falls into the hands of the hyaenas who were behind the August 15 brutal assassination," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a discussion organised by Awami League Dhaka South and North units at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) marking the National Mourning Day.

Awami League Dhaka North unit President AKM Rahmatullah MP presided over the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of Bangladesh lost their hope of living, develop themselves, dignify their lives and all other possibilities after the killing of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We've restored those hope and possibilities for the people of the country. Let not those hopes and possibilities falls into the hands of those hyaenas again," she said.

The prime minister briefly described various developments in different sectors and said the government has to do more works in the coming days.

"We've to do more works, we've to make the country more developed. We've fixed our targets and will take the country forward by fulfilling them," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the conspirators tried to distort the history of the country and its struggle for freedom by killing Bangabandhu and his family members.

Responding to BNP leaders' claim that how can their party be termed the party of killers when it did not exist during the August 15 events, she said Ziaur Rahman was involved with the conspiracy and established the killers socially, politically and gave them opportunity in business activities.

She said party founder Zia was a killer who kept the killers of Bangabandhu with him and did everything. "Then there's nothing to claim that this party isn't the party of the killers," she said.

The prime minister said Khaleda Zia awarded the killers of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders when she came to power. "My question is that [if] they aren't the party of the killers, then what sort of party are they?" she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the post August 15 governments tried to make the defeated forces of 1971 happy by turning Bangladesh into a failed state.

"Their objective was to thwart the dream of Bangabandhu by preventing the people of the country from getting a developed and prosperous life," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the goal of her government is to take the country forward. "We've achieved that by the grace of Allah. From here, no-one will be able to pull down Bangladesh," she said.

She noted that the Father of the Nation is not present here but his ideology is. "If anyone wants to be successful in politics, then that person must follow the footprints of the Father of the Nation," she said.