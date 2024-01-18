Fakhrul gets bail in one more case

A Dhaka court granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over violence centring the October 28 rally in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after their lawyers submitted bail petitions before the court, said a sub-inspector at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

The magistrate also granted bail to Khasru in another violence-related case filed with Paltan Police Station.

On January 10, Fakhrul secured bail in nine cases filed over political violence.

However, the BNP leader will remain in prison as he is yet to get bail in another case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence. He has been in jail since October 29, said Zaynul Abedin Meshbah, one of his lawyers.

During yesterday's hearing, defence lawyers said Fakhrul and Khasru were sick and the charges brought against them were false and fabricated. They were implicated in the case with the intent to harass them for political reason, the lawyers added.

The prosecution opposed the bail prayers and said the leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations, as per the directive of Fakhrul and Khasru, attacked police on October 28.

Police filed the case on October 29 and Fakhrul and Khasru were shown arrested in the case on December 18.