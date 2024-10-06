Cleanse then reform

Members of Bangladesh Army arrive at a temporary camp after being deployed across the country to help civil administration during general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 3, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

The most common refrain currently is for reforming the major democratic and security institutions of the country, of which reforming of the police is the most vociferous. Reform is not only overdue, but it has also become urgent given the rot that has engulfed the security sector, particularly over the last 15 years of misrule, marked by the most seemingly irredeemable politicisation of the nation's institutions.

I shall, however, use this column to offer some suggestions regarding the military, the army in particular, because it seems that of the three branches, army according to many, has been the worst affected by Hasina's contemptible act of politicisation.

Before we can even contemplate on the reforms of the army, I believe that assessing the enormity and complexity of the task should precede reform. The image of incompetence, ability, and qualification cannot be overlooked. No wonder we had the misfortune of watching officers in the past holding ranks not behaving professionally in dealing with senior political leaders.

Special focus should be on the DGFI, NSI, and RAB. Those responsible for the wicked "Aynaghar," enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings like the killing of Cox's Bazaar ward commissioner and Ilyas Ali, and illegal confinements, must not only be discarded—if not already done—but they must also be held to account. Merely sending them on forced retirement is too lenient a consequence for their acts against humanity. In fact, it is doing them a big favour.

As for reform, officers' recruitment is the issue that should be addressed first. Reportedly, the Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB), or the selection board for the tri-service, has not lived up to its expectation and was influenced too much by political consideration. Thus, many questions have arisen anew in the last 15 years. The short-term consequence is very apparent. In the long run the army would be left with mediocrity in military uniform.

I strongly believe that the secondment of army officers to RAB must be discontinued. I have propagated this point in the past in my columns. No military officer, having performed police job for three years, can readjust himself or herself in the military after reversion. The officer loses all the qualities of a military commander after chasing thieves and robbers and occasionally participating in killing missions at the orders of the higher ups.

The trainers at the military academy must also be selected through a foolproof process, and not at the pleasure of the chief. Reportedly, the selection process of the potential platoon commanders, at least in the Bangladesh Military Academy, has been discontinued. This must be restarted forthwith.

Promotion and appointment procedures should be streamlined and codified. It must be ensured that no political influence plays any part in armed forces recruitment. There are only three considerations that should come into reckoning. Firstly, merit and efficiency, secondly, merit and efficiency, and thirdly, merit and efficiency.

I strongly believe that the secondment of army officers to RAB must be discontinued. I have propagated this point in the past in my columns. No military officer, having performed police job for three years, can readjust himself or herself in the military after reversion. The officer loses all the qualities of a military commander after chasing thieves and robbers and occasionally participating in killing missions at the orders of the higher ups.

Needless to say, our defence procurement is plagued by corruption, opacity, and shortcuts. Unfortunately, many acquisitions are vendor driven rather than the result of following a laid down procurement process, starting from the need of the user and ending with the procurement of the kit. It would be nice to know how many procurement procedures of weapon systems or other equipment, have been actuated by the General Staff Requirements (GSR) and how much of the General Staff Target's (GST)—if at all—system or equipment, have been met.

While our weapon sources should be diversified for obvious reasons, too much diversification can lead to logistic nightmare. We should also reconsider how much of our weapon and equipment should be sourced from immediate neighbours.

The abhorrent practice of declaring retired military officers as persona non-grata or PNG on political grounds must be stopped immediately. This very despicable practice was being followed by every administration cutting through various regimes. No one has the right to forfeit my rights as a retired military person to the benefits given by the state on any ground except if I am convicted of felonious crimes or treason or sedition. Unfortunately, a look at the long list of people declared PNG would show that the practice has been used against officers belonging to "the other" political party of the time.

Our new crop of officers is comparable to the best of the best armies. They are professional, educated, extremely well-informed, and infused with the love for their country. Unfortunately, there have been leadership questions, in a previous case, at the very top. How could such a person adorn the post of army chief remains a sad question. However, every effort must be undertaken so that it is never repeated.

Brig Gen Shahedul Anam Khan, ndc, psc (retd) is a former associate editor of The Daily Star.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.