While the world marches for Gaza, the West remains silent

I've been trying to follow the Global March to Gaza for over a month now. The only glimpses I've found come from Al Jazeera, Turkey's Anadolu Ajansı, and a handful of Palestinian news portals.

But the march is happening -- right now -- and most of the Western world either doesn't seem to notice or is blatantly choosing not to. It's most likely the latter.

Across every inhabited continent, thousands are mobilising: marching, chanting, risking arrest, demanding justice for Gaza. Among them are doctors and teachers, imams and priests, students and elders -- united in historic solidarity.

And yet, if you turned on your television this morning, scrolled through your feed, or flipped through a newspaper, you'd barely know it was happening.

This silence is not accidental. It is carefully engineered.

Picture this: a convoy of nine buses carrying nearly a thousand activists, backed by unions, bar associations and rights groups, departing Tunis and crossing into Libya -- en route to Egypt's Rafah crossing. They're supported by Tunisian labour leaders and legal defenders, standing in defiance of a siege in what the UN calls "the hungriest place on Earth". Even yesterday, Swiss activists set out for Egypt.

Their goal is symbolic and profound: to break the blockade, deliver aid, bear witness to genocide, and pressure world leaders into action -- much like the Madleen crew, whose mission was intercepted just days ago.

The convoy is expected to arrive in Cairo today. From there, they plan to march through Sinai, traverse El Arish, and reach Rafah -- even while knowing Egypt may deny them entry and Israeli forces await at the border.

This is a truly global movement. Activists from 50 countries are converging in Cairo under banners like the Palestinian Youth Movement, Codepink, and Jewish Voice for Labour -- with support from 150 organisations across 31 nations. Hundreds more are joining from Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Mauritania. Some will come by land, others by sea.

On the Mediterranean, the aid ship Madleen, bound for Gaza with humanitarian supplies and carrying Greta Thunberg, a French MEP, a journalist and many more, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. All passengers were detained -- some later deported, others imprisoned in Israel. The act drew international condemnation -- from France, Spain and Turkey.

The stakes could not be higher. Gaza has been under siege for more than 20 months. A genocidal war has killed over 54,900 Palestinians and injured more than 126,000. Aid distribution sites have become death zones -- Israeli forces have killed over 224 Palestinians gathering food since May 27 alone, wounding nearly 2,000. Schools lie in ruins, hospitals are bombed out, water is scarce. Hunger is weaponised. Gaza is collapsing.

And still, the Western media says almost nothing.

This diverse, global act of civilian resistance doesn't fit the dominant narrative where Palestine is framed as fringe insurgency, Israel as self-defence. To acknowledge thousands marching peacefully against genocide would dismantle that fiction. So, the silence holds -- no live feeds, no front pages, no analysis. Just vacuum. A sickening and deliberate vacuum.

In fact, over 100 BBC employees have allegedly accused the British broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in its coverage of the Gaza war. The claim was made in an open letter sent to BBC director Tim Davie and signed by more than 230 figures in the UK's media industry and other sectors, who said the public broadcaster has failed to provide "fair and accurate" coverage of the conflict.

The letter, first seen by The Independent, said the BBC must "recommit to fairness, accuracy and impartiality".

Behind that vacuum stands the United States -- the world's most powerful enabler of this violence. Washington sends $3.8 billion in unconditioned military aid to Israel each year. Its vetoes at the UN Security Council block ceasefires and investigations. Its diplomatic shield allows siege, bombing, displacement and starvation to continue with impunity.

Every bomb dropped, every sniper's bullet, every bulldozed home carries the imprint of American complicity.

And because the US sits at the centre of global media power, it shapes narratives at will. Palestinian suffering is erased. Israeli violence is sanitised. Headlines mimic government talking points, not witness testimony. What you see is not journalism; it's narrative warfare.

But silence cannot contain solidarity.

The people are marching -- they are acting how they can. And you can too, in your own way. Share livestreams; amplify images; write to political leaders and demand an end to arms transfers, call for ceasefire and UN investigations, insist on open humanitarian corridors; organise vigils, teach-ins, divestment campaigns, legal actions; support grassroots Palestinian media and aid organisations.

Don't ask, "How do I go to Gaza?" or "Can I adopt a Palestinian child?" Recognise your abilities, your logistics -- and direct your emotions through logic. We all have roles to play -- and every single act matters.

Because the choice is clear: in the face of genocide and silence, neutrality is not peace. It is violence. Standing by means siding with power. But going over your own head will also be of no help. Extend help within your means -- but extend it anyhow.

Make no mistake: this march, and every other act in support of the Palestinian people at this point in time, is not just mere protest.

All of this combined has now become a moral reckoning. This defines history.

When people touch the cables of silence, they spark cracks. When voices break through the cover-up, truth begins to seep.

If the world's media won't show the march, we must. If the powerful won't act, we must. If neutrality is not an option, then action becomes an obligation.

The march is underway. So is history.

We can walk with it or stay silent and be left behind. But history remembers voices, not voids.

Let them blackout the outlets. Let them scrub the headlines.

They cannot erase the footsteps. They cannot mute the movement.

The world is walking. And they -- nay, none of us -- will stop.