The never-ending hostility against female students

Unaddressed educational inequality threatens Bangladesh’s gains in women empowerment

On February 11, 2024, students from Dhaka University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism united to boycott a class and stand with a classmate who reported sexual harassment by a faculty member. Exactly one year ago, Phulpori Khatun, then a first-year student residing in Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall at Islamic University in Kushtia, endured hours of torture by members of the ruling party's student wing.

These accounts of brutality may pale in comparison to the tragic fate of Nusrat Rafi, a teenage student from Feni's Sonagazi, who was set ablaze by her madrasa principal after she refused to withdraw a sexual assault case against him in 2019. With 75 percent burn injuries, Nusrat died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

There are countless others whose stories did not make national headlines—who continue to endure pervasive hostility within educational institutions. What was intended to be a sanctuary for empowerment has morphed into a harrowing ordeal for many female students.

Bangladesh is often hailed as a role model in female education in South Asia. According to government statistics, the participation rate of female students at the primary level increased from 87.2 percent in 2005 to an impressive 97.56 percent in 2022. In 2012, Nobel Prize-winning economist Amartya Sen lauded Bangladesh's investment in women's education as pivotal to the nation's economic and social progress. Empirical evidence also confirms the significant benefit of female secondary education, with returns three times higher than those of male education. However, beneath this surface of progress lies a grim reality: Bangladesh remains one of the worst-performing countries in the region in terms of child marriage and incidents of low-birthweight babies—persisting at alarming rates.

This paradox finds its roots within the very institutions meant to foster empowerment. The educational environment, intended to be a sanctuary for learning, often becomes a battleground for girls, reinforcing traditional gender attitudes and violence. From stereotyped textbooks to rampant sexual harassment, negative experiences within educational institutions impede cognitive development, erode self-esteem, and hinder future career prospects. Consequently, in Bangladesh, gender inequality within the education system partly accounts for the decline in girl's enrolment at the college level, thus worsening the prevalence of child marriage—at 51 percent, according to a 2020 Unicef report. This inequality may also shed light on the fact that two-thirds of the youth categorised as Not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET) in the country are females.

The prevalence of discrimination within educational institutions is deeply concerning in Bangladesh. A study comparing high school textbooks from the 1990s to the 2010s reveals a strong prevalence of female stereotypes across various subjects and mediums. Additionally, alarming statistics reveal other forms of gender discrimination, with 74 percent of 2,232 female participants aged between 10 and 24 years reporting incidents of violence and harassment at educational institutions in a survey conducted by Plan International. A study by UN Women in 2015 found a slightly higher rate (76 percent) in post-secondary campuses in Bangladesh, surpassing rates observed in the European Union (45-55 percent) and India (66 percent). An empirical study among female students at Dhaka University recorded high rates of verbal and non-verbal sexual harassment perpetrated by strangers, students, and faculty members.

In addition to sexual violence, students encounter discrimination and prejudice based on their attire, ethnicity, rural background, and prior schooling such as attending a madrasa. For example, in 2023, a female student accused a faculty member at Dhaka University of harassment, alleging that he labelled her as an extremist because of her conservative attire. Furthermore, in response to a right to information (RTI) request, BLAST revealed discriminatory practices in several universities towards female dormitory residents, particularly those who are married or pregnant. Besides, residential students frequently experience ragging by political seniors.

These negative experiences have far-reaching consequences. Researchers found evidence of frequent gender-based sexual harassment at Khulna University, which not only makes female students feel insecure but also compels them to forgo their academic journeys and change career paths. Another investigation at Rajshahi University corroborated a direct correlation between on-campus harassment and poor academic performance. Furthermore, discrimination within academic settings is identified as a significant push factor for brain drain.

Imagine being a first-generation female college student from a remote district, arriving at a prestigious university with hopes of a warm welcome. But the moment you step in, something feels off. Seniors exert control, demanding attendance at political events in exchange for sleeping space at the dormitory. In the class, you feel uneasy under a teacher's suggestive gaze, while another criticises your attire or ethnic background. Confiding with friends seems daunting, as they too may be vulnerable. And sharing your plight with family may only heighten their reluctance to allow your younger sister, whom you dream of joining you at the same university, to pursue higher education. These factors underscore why the majority of female victims never report their harassment, despite it being a major contributor to increased suicidal tendencies among students. In rural areas, where early marriage often seems a more viable path than higher education, parents face the agonising choice of sending their daughters into an environment rife with discrimination and violence.

Given the multifaceted nature of inequality within educational institutions, addressing it requires a comprehensive approach involving all relevant stakeholders. The issue lies not much in the absence of policies, but in their effective implementation, especially when both culprits and adjudicators are affiliated with ruling political elites or their associates. In 2009, the High Court instructed the forming of a Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee (SHPC) in all educational institutions, but the majority have yet to comply (as of 2019). A key implementation challenge lies in the lack of awareness among both students and faculty members regarding their rights and obligations. One potential solution could involve mandatory sexual misconduct prevention training for students and faculty members, modelled after successful programmes like those at universities abroad. Boston University in the US, for example, mandates annual two-part online training for its students and staff members to safely intervene in situations that may lead to sexual violence. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in Bangladesh may explore similar initiatives tailored to meet the specific needs in local contexts.

However, since educational institutions often mirror societal inequalities, it becomes crucial to also ensure justice and security for women beyond the confines of colleges and universities. As we approach this year's Women's Day, it is imperative to address educational inequalities to foster a more equitable future for all.

Salsabil Jannat Rean is a fourth-year undergraduate student at Dhaka University.

Kazi M Mukitul Islam is pursuing a PhD at Boston University.

They can be reached at [email protected]

