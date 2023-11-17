A philanthropic visionary and secular icon

In the aftermath of World War I, Bengal bore witness to the transformative contributions of two remarkable individuals. Kazi Nazrul Islam, the iconic "rebel poet," breathed new life into Bangla literature, using his verses to challenge societal norms and champion freedom. Concurrently, Ranada Prasad Shaha (1896-1971), a pioneering entrepreneur, not only navigated economic uncertainties but also laid the foundation for a philanthropic legacy that transcends generations. Interestingly, both of them actively participated in the Great War, forging a lifelong friendship that endured from that point onward.

In the tumultuous 1930s, as Ranada embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, he faced significant uncertainties and lacked external support, relying solely on his determination and efforts. He initiated a small-scale venture trading coal to households. Overcoming challenges, he strategically invested in a declining shipping company, transforming it into a profitable venture. Ultimately, it was his foray into the jute business that elevated Ranada to the status of an influential industrialist.

Ranada Prasad Shaha, a true trailblazer in public health for Bangladesh, dedicated himself to philanthropy from the inception of his economic success. The poignant memory of his mother's untimely death due to a tetanus infection during his childhood fuelled his commitment to charitable endeavours, particularly in healthcare. His pivotal role in the health sector began with the establishment of the Shovashundari charitable dispensary in 1938, a period when Mitford stood as the sole hospital in Dhaka, the capital of then East Bengal.

Undeterred by the limited medical facilities, Ranada's vision expanded in 1944 when he founded the Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur, his village, as a free hospital with 20 beds—a tribute to his mother's legacy. The Kumudini Trust, managing the hospital since its inception, has grown the facility to house 1,050 beds, steadfastly providing free healthcare to the community.

Ranada Prasad's philanthropic endeavours stand out for their sustained impact. His approach blended institutionalism with personal empathy, as reflected in his three-fold philanthropic motifs: serving the destitute, educating the masses, and empowering women. His enduring commitment to these principles made his charitable efforts both sustainable and consistent over time.

Ranada's commitment to healthcare extended beyond local boundaries. In 1954, he contributed significantly by funding the construction of the maternity ward at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. By 1949, Kumudini Hospital achieved another milestone: introducing the first ever cancer treatment in East Pakistan.

In 1943, when famine ravaged Bengal, Ranada Prasad Shaha demonstrated exceptional compassion by establishing langar khana (open kitchens) that provided food to the starving population for several months. These humanitarian efforts extended to various locations, including Kolkata, Tangail and Mymensingh. In 1944, recognising the global impact of World War II, Ranada contributed 250,000 rupees to the Red Cross fund, supporting the welfare of those suffering from the war's devastation.

A pioneer in female education and empowerment, Ranada's commitment to uplifting women's status was evident in his establishment of numerous educational institutes. In 1945, he founded Bharateswari Homes, a distinguished female school, and generously funded it to ensure its prosperity. Additionally, his contributions extended to the Debendra College, where he shouldered the financial responsibilities, fostering educational growth.

The year 1947 marked the establishment of the Kumudini Welfare Trust by Ranada, encompassing his business concerns, mills, factories, and charitable organisations. Since its inception, this trust has been a stalwart provider of healthcare and education, particularly focusing on marginalised communities.

Ranada's fundamental belief found clear expression in his words, "Serving humanity is not charity; it's my duty." It echoes the sentiments of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, who once remarked about Ranada, "A poor man became a millionaire, and a millionaire voluntarily became a poor man, spending his all in the service of humanity."

In the wake of the 1947 partition, life for the minority community became notably volatile. Despite these challenges, Ranada Prasad Shaha steadfastly maintained his secular outlook during critical moments. Opting to remain in his homeland, he returned from his business centre in Kolkata to Tangail, encountering hostility from the government of East Pakistan. Undeterred, he intensified his engagement in philanthropic endeavours, extending his support indiscriminately across religions.

On a personal level, Ranada was known for his amiable nature, having a deep appreciation for literature, music and theatre. His progressive values were evident in his endorsement of widow remarriage and his approval of interfaith marriage for his daughter.

Tragically, on May 7, 1971, amid the Liberation War, collaborators of the Pakistani occupation army abducted Ranada Prasad Shaha and his son, Bhavani Prasad Shaha. What their fate became remains shrouded in uncertainty to this day.

As contemporary society grapples with the accumulation of wealth and the pursuit of material success, Ranada Prasad Shaha's legacy serves as a beacon of inspiration. His philanthropy, grounded in enduring principles and a commitment to social welfare, continues to shape the activities of the Kumudini Trust. Ranada's secular and humanist ideals, tested during times of adversity, persist in his charitable works, ensuring that his vision for a better, more equitable society endures.

Priyam Paul is a journalist and researcher.

