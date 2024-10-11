Education is the missing catalyst in climate action

Curriculum reform, teacher training, and infrastructure development are all pressing needs, but they require both political will and sustained investment. VISUAL: ALIZA RAHMAN

In the global conversation on climate action, the spotlight typically falls on technological advancements, policy frameworks, and international cooperation as the pillars of a sustainable future. Each play an undeniable role, yet this emphasis often overlooks an equally vital force—education.

Education, particularly in the context of sustainable development (ESD), holds untapped transformative power. However, in Bangladesh, a nation at the forefront of climate change's impacts, education is largely relegated to the periphery. This is a significant oversight. Climate action cannot succeed without a robust, inclusive educational framework that goes beyond awareness campaigns to equip future generations with the skills, knowledge, and resilience necessary to tackle the complex, evolving challenges of climate change.

Let's begin with one of the most frequently quoted arguments: "Raise awareness among the youth, and climate action will follow." This is not only reductive, but also ignores the complexity of human motivation and societal structures. In reality, awareness campaigns are often accepted as sufficient by policymakers because they provide a surface-level solution—raising consciousness without demanding structural changes.

Bangladesh, with nearly 28 per cent of its population under 25, cannot afford to stop at awareness. Youth movements like Fridays for Future succeed not because they merely raise awareness, but because they challenge the systems of inaction that perpetuate the climate crisis.

One way to move beyond simplistic awareness programmes is by creating real-world climate labs within schools and universities. Students could, for instance, work on projects related to renewable energy, water management, or sustainable agriculture, all while receiving mentorship from climate experts and entrepreneurs. Such programmes would give young people the tools to drive climate resilience at the community level.

There is a key distinction between universal climate education and specific skills training for the green economy. Yet, these two areas must intersect to create a truly resilient workforce. While general climate education focuses on fostering awareness, understanding ecological systems, and promoting sustainability, green skills training equips individuals with the technical expertise needed to work in emerging sectors like renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management. For Bangladesh, this intersection is critical.

Despite the International Labour Organisation's forecast that the global green economy could create 24 million jobs by 2030, Bangladesh remains ill-prepared to capitalise on this opportunity. The country's vocational education and training (VET) sector, while extensive, lacks alignment with emerging green industries like renewable energy or sustainable construction industries. Moreover, the curriculum is outdated, and training programmes are not forward-looking.

Collaborative efforts between educational institutions, the private sector, and NGOs can help align training with industry needs. This can be achieved by embedding green skills in the VET sector and emphasising sectors poisod for green growth in vocational curricula.

Bangladesh's rural communities, which accounted for over 59.53% of the population in 2023, possess a wealth of local, community-based knowledge about environmental adaptation, such as ingenious strategies for managing floods, preserving water resources, and adapting agriculture to shifting climate patterns. Unfortunately, this indigenous knowledge has largely been excluded from formal education systems, which tend to focus on urban-centric, top-down models of climate action.

Incorporating local knowledge into the national curriculum presents can create a more inclusive and context-specific model of education for sustainable development. Pilot programmes with local NGOs could integrate ndigenous practices, helping students learn climate-resilient techniques. For inseance, the International Center for Climate Change and Development has documented over 100 local adaptations to manage flood risks in coastal Bangladesh.

One potential model is BRAC's "Schools in a Box" initiative, which has successfully educated children in remote areas by leveraging local resources and knowledge. A similar approach could be used to bridge the rural-urban divide in climate education, empowering rural students with both modern and traditional tools to combat climate challenges.

However, while technology is often heralded as a panacea for educational reform, its adoption in Bangladesh comes with significant challenges despite high mobile penetration. Rural areas suffer from poor electricity, unreliable internet connectivity, and a lack of digital infrastructure, making widespread digitalisation of education impractical for many.

However, mobile education apps and other digital tools can still play a complementary role, especially in urban areas where infrastructure is more dependable. For example, educational platforms that deliver climate-related content via SMS or low-data mobile apps could offer rural students access to supplementary education without requiring internet connectivity.

Bangladesh's centralised education system is plagued by inefficiencies, particularly in its ability to implement large-scale reforms. Curriculum reform, teacher training, and infrastructure development are all pressing needs, but they require both political will and sustained investment. Currently, Bangladesh spends around two percent of its GDP on education, well below the four-six percent recommended by UNESCO.

By empowering local communities, NGOs, and even the private sector to take ownership of education delivery, Bangladesh could bypass some of the bureaucratic hurdles that have stymied reform efforts. Localised education initiatives—like the aforementioned BRAC model—could be scaled up to provide climate education in underserved regions.

Simultaneously, top-down reforms focused on curriculum updates and teacher training could proceed at a slower pace. This dual approach would allow Bangladesh to make incremental progress toward comprehensive educational reform while addressing the immediate needs of rural and marginalised communities.

Bangladesh's portrayal as a victim of climate change overlooks its potential to lead in education for sustainable development. By reforming its education system to prioritise climate resilience, Bangladesh could position itself as a leader in the global fight against climate change, offering a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges. By fusing local knowledge with global best practices, a hybrid model of education that is both context-specific and universally relevant can be created. Furthermore, by investing in green skills and creating a workforce capable of thriving in a low-carbon economy, Bangladesh could gain a competitive edge in the global green economy.

In Bangladesh, where the youth population holds the key to future adaptation, education must be reimagined as a critical enabler of climate action. By integrating local knowledge, bridging the rural-urban divide, and reforming vocational training to align with the needs of the green economy, Bangladesh can transform its education system into a catalyst for climate resilience. Education is not just an ancillary part of climate action; it is the missing catalyst. But time is running out, and we must act now.

Md Zahurul Al Mamun is a climate change researcher & analyst

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

Follow The Daily Star Opinion on Facebook for the latest opinions, commentaries and analyses by experts and professionals. To contribute your article or letter to The Daily Star Opinion, see our guidelines for submission.