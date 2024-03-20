Bangladesh in the age of nanotechnology

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus and Alexei I Ekimov for discovering and developing quantum dots, which belong to a class of nanomaterials. Quantum dots—tiny particles of semiconductors—have a diameter of about 2-10 nanometres (1 nanometre is approximately one lac times smaller than the diameter of a human hair). When materials are reduced to such small dimensions, quantum size effect kicks in. This can lead to unique size-dependent properties which are valuable in many commercial applications. Although the quantum size effect in nanoparticles was originally predicted by Herbert Fröhlich in 1937, Ekimov and Brus were the first to experimentally create size-dependent quantum effect in tiny nanoparticles in glass and fluid matrices respectively in the early 1980s. Later in 1993, Bawendi developed simple and low-cost technique for the production of high-quality quantum dots using chemical route. These developments have made it possible to commercially exploit quantum dots, as we speak today, in applications such as television screens and LED lamps, marker for tumour tissues, etc.

Experts believe that nanotechnology, which encompasses nanomaterials, nanocomponents, nanodevices, etc., has huge potential to address some of the pressing issues that humanity faces today in areas like energy, environment, pollution, healthcare, water, food, etc. Possible applications of nanotechnology include efficient solar cell, efficient battery for electric cars, splitting of water to produce hydrogen as an unlimited renewable source of energy, remedy for air and water pollution, self-cleaning surfaces in buildings, agriculture, encrypted quantum communication, flexible electronics, sensors for variety of applications including non-evasive diagnosis of critical diseases like cancer, diabetes, lung diseases, etc.

Bangladesh has already recognised nanotechnology as an important enabler for accelerating its economic growth in a sustainable manner. Major national plans identify nano-based materials as a key element of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Perspective Plan of Bangladesh, 2021-2041). Nanotechnology driven innovation is targeted in the readymade garment sector (Smart Bangladesh ICT Master Plan 2041). Nano fertiliser is identified as a means to increase food production sustainably (National Adaptation Plan of Bangladesh, 2023‐2050). Recently, a decision was made to establish the Institute of Nanotechnology under Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission. Another notable activity due to start soon involves a pilot project in Sylhet that adopts nanotech-enabled acrylic polymer technology to build road in an ecofriendly way at a low cost (this is based on imported technology though).

To realise the benefits of nanotechnology, the country must have the ability to adopt, adept and assimilate existing nanotechnology. But this alone is not sufficient. The country must also develop the capability to carry out advanced research and convert research results into new nanotech-enabled products through innovation. A pre-condition for this to happen is to develop talented human resources in the country in this specialised area.

In line with the major national plans mentioned above, BUET very recently started a bachelor's programme in Nanomaterials and Ceramic Engineering. The aim is to produce trained engineers to support the establishment of nanotechnology and other high-tech industry in the country. The first intake of this programme started their classes in mid-November 2023. Graduates of this programme are expected to have the background that would enable them to serve wide ranging high-tech industry such as semiconductor, electronics, biotech, pharmaceutical, energy, battery, automotive industry, etc. which use nanotechnology in some form or the other.

Students' training will involve building a solid foundation in basic sciences and engineering principles, and materials science. They will learn about nanomaterials synthesis using sophisticated vapour deposition techniques as well as low-cost chemical techniques. They will acquire deep knowledge and training in advanced characterisation tools that are capable of probing materials at the near atomic dimensions. Such sophisticated tools e.g., electron microscopy, x-ray diffraction, spectroscopy, thermal analysis, optical, electrical and magnetic measurements, etc. are already available in the NCE Department.

Bangladeshi researchers in different universities and research organisations have been carrying out research on nanomaterials and nanotechnology. Some good quality publications have come out of these research efforts, which are a testimony to their research capability. However, as in other research areas in the country, there does not seem to be much coordination among researchers and research organisations in the nanotechnology area. Research topics pursued by individual researchers do not appear to be aligned with the national priorities expressed in the above-mentioned plans. Research grants given by government agencies do not really appear to align with the specific priority areas in nanotechnology identified in different government plans.

Such research efforts in randomly selected topics by individual researchers, working in isolation, typically lead to what can be termed as "mosquito-bite" research. This approach has been proven to be ineffective in creating impact beyond academia. It cannot bring economic and societal benefits which the nation understandably demands.

To exploit nanotechnology, "nano-level" efforts by individual researchers will not be enough. We need to create a critical mass of research community in the country. Just carrying out research randomly and hoping from one topic to another with the sole aim of publications is certainly not enough. Researchers' mindset needs changing in this regard. While it is important to continue to create deeper foundation in one's core research area, it is vital to recognise that real life problems are almost always multidisciplinary in nature. Researchers must therefore develop multidisciplinary research collaboration within and across the institutions.

It needs to be realised that publications are the "Output"—the first stage results, according to the Linear Results Chain Model. In order to exploit the knowledge produced in the form of research publications, these have to be converted into second level results, "Outcomes". Outcomes are closer to a possible solution to an economic/societal problem. Outcomes can eventually lead to "Impact" by creating actual benefits for the industry/society. Researchers cannot create outcome and impact just by working on their own. They have to work closely with external stakeholders, such as industry, government and community to achieve outcome and impact.

If one is serious about utilising nanotechnology for national economic development, then proper research management practice needs to be implemented at the national and institutional levels. A coordinated effort should be directed to target some priority areas relevant to the need of this country: put a robust implementation plan in place, make resources available, identify and remove hurdles, create and coordinate collaboration platforms, set key performance indicators (KPI) and monitor progress towards the set goals. These require a vibrant research, development and innovation ecosystem in the country where government, academia and industry work synergistically. If done properly, it can help us to leapfrog and avoid the middle-income trap.

ASMA Haseeb is a professor and head of the Department of Nanomaterials and Ceramic Engineering, BUET.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

