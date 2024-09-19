Govt to import 60,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia, Qatar

The government yesterday approved separate proposals for importing 60,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The approvals came from a meeting on the Adviser Council Committee on Government Purchase with Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed in the chair held at Bangladesh Secretariat yesterday.

Emerging from the meeting, Dr Salehuddin told reporters that after the end of Aman season, Boro season will need the most fertiliser.

"We hope that there will be no shortage of fertiliser and foodstuffs. Our stock is also adequate. We will get more fertiliser," he added.

As per the proposal, 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer will be imported from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia with around Tk 118.01 crore with each metric ton costing $327.83.

The remaining 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser will be imported from Muntajat, Qatar through a state agreement.

The import will cost the same Tk 118.01 crore with each metric ton costing $327.83.