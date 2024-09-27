All councillors of 323 municipalities removed

All councillors from general and reserved seats of 323 municipalities of the country, including the 12 city corporations, have been removed from their respective posts.

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy secretary (Municipal-1 section) to the Local Government Department of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, issued the order through a written notification today, reports our Manikganj correspondent.

The order has been issued in view of imperatives and in public interest under section 32 (a) of the Local Government (Municipalities) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, and will be effective immediately.

Earlier, all the municipality mayors, including those of the city corporations, were removed and administrators were appointed in their place to perform the duties.