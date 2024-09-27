Governance
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 27, 2024 10:12 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 10:17 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

All councillors of 323 municipalities removed

Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 27, 2024 10:12 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 10:17 PM
bd govt logo

All councillors from general and reserved seats of 323 municipalities of the country, including the 12 city corporations, have been removed from their respective posts.

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy secretary (Municipal-1 section) to the Local Government Department of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, issued the order through a written notification today, reports our Manikganj correspondent.

The order has been issued in view of imperatives and in public interest under section 32 (a) of the Local Government (Municipalities) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, and will be effective immediately.

Earlier, all the municipality mayors, including those of the city corporations, were removed and administrators were appointed in their place to perform the duties.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রতি সমর্থন ও সহযোগিতা বাড়াতে বিশ্ব সম্প্রদায়ের প্রতি ড. ইউনূসের আহ্বান

শুক্রবার বাংলাদেশ সময় রাত সাড়ে ৯টার দিকে নিউইয়র্কে জাতিসংঘের সদরদপ্তরে বিশ্বনেতাদের সামনে এই আহ্বান জানান তিনি।

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

হাসিনা পালালেও দেশের সংকট এখনো কাটেনি: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে