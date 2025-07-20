Will corruption ever leave RAJUK?

Govt must ensure transparency and accountability in this institution

We are quite disappointed to see RAJUK continuously failing to deliver its services in a transparent and accountable manner. Over the years, this organisation has earned a bad reputation for subjecting service-seekers to various forms of irregularities and unethical practices. While city dwellers had hoped that things would improve during the interim government's tenure, old practices have reportedly remained unchanged. From allotment letters and plot transfers to building design approvals and land-use clearances, irregularities persist across the board. While RAJUK is entrusted with the responsibility of restoring Dhaka's liveability, there have been no visible steps taken towards fulfilling that mandate. This state of affairs is unacceptable.

According to a report by Banik Barta, service-seekers face the greatest challenge while seeking land-use clearance and design approvals. Apparently, getting building designs approved is nearly impossible without paying hefty bribes. Landowners and developers claim it may take anywhere from Tk 5 lakh to upwards of a crore to get a design approved. To address such irregularities, RAJUK had launched the Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECPS) in 2022 but it remains non-functional, mostly because all processes continue through manual, desk-based dealings. Often, building designs submitted online through RAJUK-approved engineers are rejected without explanation. So applicants must visit RAJUK office in person, where they end up being compelled to pay bribes. RAJUK's inefficiency and irregularities are also reflected in its new Detailed Area Plan (DAP), which has drawn criticisms from experts.

We urge the government to eliminate corruption and bribery from RAJUK to ensure the smooth delivery of services to citizens. Currently, securing even a single service requires submitting numerous documents, many of which are unnecessary. This burdensome practice also must end. RAJUK should streamline all its services to alleviate public suffering.

In 2020, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) recommended some critical reforms to curb corruption and promote accountability within the institution. These include amending outdated laws and regulations, transferring RAJUK's housing and real estate functions to a separate authority, dedicating RAJUK solely to planning and development, decentralising its services, and strengthening oversight, among others. We call on the government to seriously consider these recommendations and take decisive steps to transform RAJUK into a transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly institution.