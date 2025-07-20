Editorial
Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial
Editorial

Will corruption ever leave RAJUK?

Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM
Govt must ensure transparency and accountability in this institution
Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 10:00 AM
VISUAL: STAR

We are quite disappointed to see RAJUK continuously failing to deliver its services in a transparent and accountable manner. Over the years, this organisation has earned a bad reputation for subjecting service-seekers to various forms of irregularities and unethical practices. While city dwellers had hoped that things would improve during the interim government's tenure, old practices have reportedly remained unchanged. From allotment letters and plot transfers to building design approvals and land-use clearances, irregularities persist across the board. While RAJUK is entrusted with the responsibility of restoring Dhaka's liveability, there have been no visible steps taken towards fulfilling that mandate. This state of affairs is unacceptable.

Read more

Who does Rajuk serve, really?

According to a report by Banik Barta, service-seekers face the greatest challenge while seeking land-use clearance and design approvals. Apparently, getting building designs approved is nearly impossible without paying hefty bribes. Landowners and developers claim it may take anywhere from Tk 5 lakh to upwards of a crore to get a design approved. To address such irregularities, RAJUK had launched the Electronic Construction Permitting System (ECPS) in 2022 but it remains non-functional, mostly because all processes continue through manual, desk-based dealings. Often, building designs submitted online through RAJUK-approved engineers are rejected without explanation. So applicants must visit RAJUK office in person, where they end up being compelled to pay bribes. RAJUK's inefficiency and irregularities are also reflected in its new Detailed Area Plan (DAP), which has drawn criticisms from experts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rajuk server breach
Read more

Latest Rajuk blunder may be costly for residents

We urge the government to eliminate corruption and bribery from RAJUK to ensure the smooth delivery of services to citizens. Currently, securing even a single service requires submitting numerous documents, many of which are unnecessary. This burdensome practice also must end. RAJUK should streamline all its services to alleviate public suffering.

41 buildings in Rajuk areas vulnerable to earthquake
Read more

Rajuk must lead drive on risky buildings

In 2020, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) recommended some critical reforms to curb corruption and promote accountability within the institution. These include amending outdated laws and regulations, transferring RAJUK's housing and real estate functions to a separate authority, dedicating RAJUK solely to planning and development, decentralising its services, and strengthening oversight, among others. We call on the government to seriously consider these recommendations and take decisive steps to transform RAJUK into a transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly institution.

Related topic:
Persistent irregularities at RAJUKRajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk)urban development in bangladeshunplanned development in BangladeshDetailed Area Plan (DAP)Bangladesh urban policyBangladesh interim government 2025
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The gaps in DAP: How to avoid urban flooding in Dhaka

2y ago
Land encroachment by state institutions

Can a state institution just gobble up land?

2y ago

Mid-sized cities are our new urban frontier

2y ago

Rajuk seals off 12 restaurants at Dhanmondi's Gawsia Twin Peak

1y ago

DAP: The high stakes of high-rise buildings

2y ago
এডিপি
|অর্থনীতি

এডিপি ব্যয় ৪৯ বছরের মধ্যে সবচেয়ে কম

সদ্য সমাপ্ত এই অর্থবছরে সংশোধিত বার্ষিক উন্নয়ন কর্মসূচির (এডিপি) মাত্র ৬৮ শতাংশ বাস্তবায়িত হয়েছে, যা ১৯৭৬-৭৭ অর্থবছরের পর থেকে সবচেয়ে কম অগ্রগতি।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

স্থানীয় সরকার নির্বাচনে থাকছে না দলীয় প্রতীক: আসিফ মাহমুদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে