We must stop the culture of domestic abuse

State’s failure to stop intimate partner violence unacceptable

We are alarmed by the high rate of domestic violence that women in the country have to endure throughout their lives. According to a recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), about 82 percent of women in Barishal and 81 percent of women in Khulna have experienced at least one instance of physical, sexual, psychological, or economic violence by a partner or husband in their lifetime. While the rates are highest in these two divisions, women in other divisions are not in any better situation. Approximately 76 percent of women in Chattogram, 75 percent in Mymensingh, around 75 percent in Rajshahi, and 74 percent in Rangpur have also experienced such violence. In the two divisions—Dhaka and Sylhet—where such violence was found to be comparatively lower, the rate still stands at around 73 percent, highlighting how pervasive intimate partner violence has become.

One of the findings of the survey report—that the rate of domestic violence is higher in disaster-prone areas—deserves particular attention. According to an expert, in disaster-prone areas, men often leave home in search of work, and during their absence, women are burdened with increasing household responsibilities and caregiving duties for family members, yet their opinions are not valued in decision-making. This also increases abuse. Unfortunately, very few victims pursue legal action in such cases. For instance, although Barishal has the highest rate of domestic violence, legal action is taken in only 6 percent of the cases, as the survey reveals.

Over the years, multiple studies have been conducted to assess the extent of domestic violence in the country, all of which came up with similarly alarming results. Data rarely seems to influence policy responses or measures. Even society in general still seems not ready to acknowledge the incidence of domestic violence and the many damaging repercussions of rising levels of physical and sexual violence—including rape—both in homes and public spaces. Only the other day, we commented on how marriage is being used as a cover-up for rape. Such practices and vulnerabilities must end so that women can live with safety and dignity. We have the necessary laws and policies in place, which should be enforced effectively. The state should also take effective steps to inform and enable women about their legal rights in such cases.