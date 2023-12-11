Rising cyber violence is a blot on Smart Bangladesh

Coordinated response vital to protect female internet users

It is alarming that so many women and girls in Bangladesh still encounter violence in the cyberspace, including sexually suggestive comments, explicit pictures sent through messaging platforms, trolling, etc. The prevalence of such crimes, as flagged by experts at a recent seminar, means that existing safeguards are inadequate or not working properly. Victims who experience such assaults often suffer from mental trauma that in turn can affect every aspect of their lives.

It is, therefore, vital that we address the need for proper acknowledgement of cyberviolence as well as provision of robust support systems by those responsible. The gender digital divide is also a major factor that leaves women and girls vulnerable to such crimes. It is crucial that they have the skills to detect and prevent them by being better educated and skilled in technology.

The mental impact of such violence is immense, and can even lead to suicide and self-harm. We need appropriate policies, enforcement of existing laws, and support groups where victims can share their experiences and learn coping strategies. At the aforementioned seminar, a representative of the ICT Division mentioned that there are helplines to deal with such crimes, including one specifically for teenagers. But how many people know of such helplines, and how well do these helplines function? Do the victims get adequate legal redress? Are there professional counsellors to help with their trauma?

The government, in conjunction with the private sector and international organisations, should develop a comprehensive plan of action to target this crime and protect potential and actual victims. People must be made aware of the available services, which should be regularly monitored to assess their effectiveness. An adequate number of counsellors must be trained, while the police and other personnel must be made IT-savvy and gender-sensitive. Most importantly, a Smart Bangladesh must prioritise preventing cyberviolence as it helps normalise a culture of violence, fear and misogyny.