A timely verdict

Court grants 93 percent quota for talent-based recruitment

We welcome the Appellate Division's decision on Sunday to guide quota reforms by reserving 93 percent of quota for merit-based recruitment in civil service, overturning the High Court verdict on retaining the quota system as it was before the 2018 annulment. The decision from a full bench of the court, sitting under extraordinary circumstances with a nationwide curfew in place, ends weeks of speculations in this regard. It also comes against a backdrop of unprecedented violence that really needed the highest court of the country to intervene judiciously, and we congratulate it for doing just that. While the legal implications of the judgement will be discussed in depth in the coming days, we feel certain issues need to be highlighted.

Beside the 93 percent quota for general candidates, the court stipulates 5 percent for children of freedom fighters and biranganas (women tortured and raped by Pakistani army during the 1971 Liberation War), one percent for ethnic minorities, and one for persons with disabilities and those belonging to third gender. While the court's provision of quotas may be amended by the government in future, if needed, we feel the ruling should be implemented soonest. We are told that a circular based on the judgement may be published as early as Tuesday. The law minister has clarified to the press that the government will follow the directives of the court in full. Without the official circular, it will not be clear as to how the government will implement those directives.

That said, the quota reform, as things stand, is but part of the demands forwarded by the protesting students to the government recently. Those remaining issues also need to be resolved quickly. Students are right to demand answers and accountability for what happened during the last few days of their movement. And without a proper response, their confidence in the sincerity of government efforts will not be restored. In its observation, the court stressed the importance of students returning to classrooms. Now that the legal hurdle has been cleared, students too should be motivated to ensure their swift return—and the country's—to normalcy.

Finally, what happened over the last few days, with the death toll from violent clashes reaching 127 as confirmed by this paper as of Saturday, has left a deep mark in the minds of the public, not just the students. The wounds that have been afflicted would need healing and resolving, too. Once the dust is settled and quieter times return, we will need to start reflecting on those unresolved issues and grievances that found a potent expression under the shadow of the quota movement, effectively plunging the whole country into an unbelievable crisis.