Senior citizens need better policy support

BBS data shows increase in elderly population, dependency ratio

Bangladesh stands at a pivotal juncture where the demographic landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. The recent spike in the elderly population, as highlighted by data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), serves as a stark reminder of the need to recalibrate our societal priorities accordingly. As the proportion of individuals aged 65 and above continues to rise, we must recognise the profound implications this demographic shift holds for our future.

The increase in elderly population—from 5.67 percent in 2022 to 6.14 percent in 2023—brings forth multifaceted implications that extend beyond economic concerns. While it signifies advancements in healthcare and longevity, it also underscores the need for comprehensive policies to ensure the well-being of senior citizens. The increase also suggests that our demographic window is beginning to shrink, highlighting the urgency of utilising the demographic dividend while it lasts. Bangladesh is slated to become an "ageing society" by 2029 and an "aged society" by 2047. By 2050, people aged 60 and above will number 3.6 crore and constitute 22 percent of the total population, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

Against this backdrop, it is worrying that there is not enough institutional support for senior citizens in the country, especially with the dependency ratio also rising. The government's monthly Tk 600 allowance for the elderly is totally insufficient given the rising cost of food, housing and medical services. Moreover, the absence of a universal healthcare scheme means that those from poor backgrounds are being disproportionately affected. In 2013, the government framed a national policy on older persons and enacted a law making it mandatory for children to provide upkeep for their parents. But there has been little progress in their implementation, as per experts. These issues need to addressed if the quality of elderly individuals' life is to be improved.

We, therefore, urge the government to prioritise the implementation of robust social safety nets and support systems to cater to the evolving needs of our aging population. The government must allocate sufficient resources and enact policies that reflect our commitment to ensuring a dignified life for all citizens irrespective of age.