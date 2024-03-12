Editorial
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:01 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 05:32 AM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Regulators responsible for the ailing banks

Punish wilful defaulters before banks’ health further deteriorates
Tue Mar 12, 2024 12:01 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 05:32 AM
VISUAL: STAR

For years, experts have been warning that the health of Bangladesh's banking sector has been deteriorating. Hard data such as those on the prevalence of defaulted loans have also been indicating the same. A recent Bangladesh Bank report is the latest to reaffirm this worrying trend. It says that between December 2020 and June 2023, 38 banks have seen deterioration with nine being in the "red" zone, meaning a "fragile" financial health. These banks, along with 29 others that were in the "yellow" zone, are now in need of supervisory attention.

Read more

How default culture plagues Bangladesh’s banking sector

According to experts, some banks have become very weak due to loan irregularities and scams. They alleged that some people have taken loans with no intention of paying them back and laundered the funds abroad. Issues plaguing this vital sector naturally spill over and affect the entire economy and business environment. Business leaders, therefore, have rightly demanded that wilful loan defaulters be identified, publicly shamed, and punished—something we have also called for in this column. Full disclosure is vital for clarity at every subsequent stage. Interestingly, while some former finance ministers had hinted that they would make their identities public, some notorious names were found to be absent in the disclosed lists, raising questions not only about the sincerity of the effort but also their accountability.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

31 counts of "serious financial irregularities" were found in Janata Bank from 2015 to 2020
Read more

Wilful defaulters are bleeding the banks dry

That the situation has not improved despite multiple government promises to address these issues—but has, in fact, worsened over the years—is the regulators' fault. The regulators have time and again dealt with wilful defaulters with kid gloves, bending their own rules to accommodate the interests of influential quarters. They have frequently overlooked irregularities and outright corruption in the sector giving rise to the issue of moral hazard—where people have been encouraged to continue resorting to irregularities in the absence of any punitive/corrective action by the regulators.

Central bank relaxing loan repayment for borrowers
Read more

Don’t fall for quick fixes in bank sector

Pointing to the central bank's new roadmap for banking reform, the authorities are again promising to reign in defaulted loans. We remain sceptical, however. The issue, as always, is with the implementation of whatever strategy they adopt. Previously, we have seen regulators repeatedly ignore their own rules in the face of political pressure. So, to really bring down default loans and improve the health of our banks, the authorities must not only strictly implement the new roadmap, but also ensure compliance with all banking rules.

Related topic:
Loan defaultnine banks in red zoneBangladesh banking sector crisisBangladesh Economic CrisisBangladesh state banksfinancial irregularities in banksnon-performing loans (NPL)Bangladesh Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Taking loans v tackling laundering: Which serves our long-term interests best?

A ‘blended regime’ drives our economic and political crises

A ‘blended regime’ drives our economic and political crises

No excuse good enough for the persistently high prices of essentials

Bangladesh Bank cuts lending rate margin

Banks don't need to submit hard copies of export docs: BB

1w ago
Bangladesh's forex reserves

BB to adopt crawling peg. Can it end exchange rate volatility?

|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ নাগরিকত্ব আইন কার্যকর করল ভারত

সংশোধিত নাগরিকত্ব আইনে অনিবন্ধিত হিন্দু, খ্রিস্টান, শিখ, বৌদ্ধ, পার্সি ও জৈন সম্প্রদায়ের অভিবাসীদের ভারতের নাগরিকত্ব দেওয়া হবে, কিন্তু মুসলিমরা এর আওতায় পড়ছে না।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিজিপির ১৭৯ সদস্য পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে, দেখতে গিয়ে গুলিবিদ্ধ ইউপি মেম্বার

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification