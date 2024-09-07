No excuse for environmental degradation anymore

News of onslaught on forests raises fresh concerns

It is sad that at a time when young people imbued with a revolutionary spirit are trying to change the course of the country after the fall of the Awami League government, activities that go directly against the interests of our nation are still taking place out in the open. One example is the recent razing of a tamarisk tree forest in Teknaf. According to a report by Samakal, local timber traders are cutting down tamarisk trees in collusion with government officials, with at least 1,000 of trees apparently felled in the past week.

The forest department planted 40,000 tamarisk trees in FY 2014-15 and 2015-16 on the beach from Teknaf to Shahporir Dwip. These trees have served as a defence against cyclones and tidal waves, thus protecting local communities. Cutting them down will not only make coastal areas more vulnerable to natural disasters, but the land near the beach will also erode. The question is, why are such environmentally degrading activities still going on? Reportedly, since August 5, BNP-affiliated leaders and activists have been trying to take control of all unscrupulous businesses formerly conducted by their Awami League counterparts. This cannot be allowed to happen.

Over the past few decades, we have seen how forests, hills, rivers, and such natural resources have faced continuous assaults from unscrupulous groups mostly connected to power. During the last 15 years of AL rule, we have also seen how anti-environment projects, such as the Rampal power plant, were undertaken in the name of development. The question is, if a mangrove forest is cut down to build a sanctuary for birds and wildlife, for example, can we call it development? If a reserved forest is ravaged to make a prison or a housing establishment, is it still progress? Sadly, the old regime paid little heed despite frequent criticism of its development narrative, and people in the administration who were supposed to check destruction of nature remained generally silent.

Now that a new government has taken charge of the country, we hope that all these anti-environment activities will come to stop. We hope officials at the local administrations will not be engaged in such activities or enable others to ravage our nature. Reports have earlier found how forest officials were often themselves involved in destroying the forests. This trend has to change. We hope the interim government will take concrete steps to save our forests, rivers, and the environment in general, and take punitive actions against anyone, regardless of which party they belong to, committing such mindless acts.